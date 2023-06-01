Where to watch Spanish Grand Prix

Practice one & two Sky Sports F1, 12.30pm & 4pm Friday

Practice three & qualifying Sky Sports F1, 11.30am & 3pm Saturday

Race Sky Sports F1, 2pm Sunday

Best bet

Both Mercedes cars top-six race finish

3pts 5-6 bet365

18+ begambleaware.org

Spanish Grand Prix predictions

Upgrades are the talk of the paddock in Formula 1 ahead of the Spanish Grand Prix with Mercedes hopeful their new parts can move them closer to the all-conquering Red Bull.

All the big-hitters are planning to tinker with their cars to some extent this weekend at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, a tried and tested proving ground in F1 due to its blend of high and low-speed corners.

An update to the track itself means there are now slightly more high-speed bends to navigate this year, further playing to the strengths of Red Bull, who are expected to follow up on last year’s one-two in Spain.

Max Verstappen is a best-priced 2-5 to chalk up a third successive win after the wet weather failed to rain on his victory parade in Monaco last weekend, when the Dutchman's latest triumph moved him 39 points clear of Sergio Perez in the drivers’ standings.

However, there’s even less appeal than usual in taking the world champion at such short odds with Red Bull having teased trialling some experimental upgrades in Spain.

Whether that's enough to bring the Bulls back to the pack is open to debate, but with Aston Martin and Ferrari also introducing new parts, there’s perhaps more mystery surrounding the top end of the grid than has often been the case so far this season.

Ferrari are desperate for their updates to produce results after a dreadful return of one podium from six races and punters may be best steering clear of the fragile Italians.

Mercedes got the jump on their rivals by running their totally redesigned car in Monaco and the noises coming out of the Silver Arrows garage regarding the upgrades have been positive - and more alterations are planned for this weekend.

Mercedes took fourth and fifth in Monte Carlo and should follow up with another double top-six finish in Spain, one of the team’s favourite tracks of the year.

Mercedes have won seven of the last nine editions of this race and had one of their strongest outings of the year in Barcelona last season when George Russell took third, ahead of six-time Spanish Grand Prix winner Lewis Hamilton in fifth.

