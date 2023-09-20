Japanese Grand Prix betting tips and F1 predictions: Alpine can make up for missed opportunities

Where to watch the Japanese Grand Prix

Practice one & two Sky Sports F1, 3.30am & 7am Friday

Practice three & qualifying Sky Sports F1, 3.30am & 7am Saturday

Race 6am Sunday

Best bet

Both Alpines points finish

1pt 3-1 Coral , Ladbrokes

T&C's apply 18+ begambleaware.org

Japanese Grand Prix predictions

Red Bull's stranglehold on the 2023 was eased in Singapore last weekend as neither car even finished on the podium, bringing Max Verstappen's record-breaking ten-race winning streak to an end.

A thrilling finish at Marina Bay saw Carlos Sainz, Lando Norris, George Russell and Lewis Hamilton begin the final lap in tight formation line astern, but Ferrari racer Sainz hung on to claim the honour of becoming the first non-Red Bull driver of the season to earn a victory.

Russell's race would end in the wall after clipping a barrier, and the British driver was crestfallen having closed a 15-second gap to the leaders after Mercedes gambled on a late tyre change.

But Russell is not the only driver heading to this week's Japanese Grand Prix looking to make up for a missed opportunity.

Esteban Ocon endured an unhappy birthday at Marina Bay, his Alpine grinding to a halt with gearbox trouble while he was lying sixth with 20 laps to go.

That was Ocon's fourth DNF in the last six races, but the Frenchman has failed to score points in only two events in which he saw the chequered flag this year.

His team-mate Pierre Gasly ended up claiming the sixth position that Ocon seemed on course for, giving his points tally another boost after his unexpected podium finish in the Netherlands three races ago.

While their reliability is an obvious concern, Alpine are clearly a top-five team in terms of pace, and the odds for both drivers to end the race in Japan in the top ten are appealing.

Red Bull's dramatic loss of form in Singapore will be at the back of their minds, but Suzuka is a completely different circuit to Marina Bay and bookmakers are expecting Verstappen to waste no time beginning his next winning streak.

Last year's race in Japan was delayed by an hour due to heavy rain, but a pleasant weekend is forecast this year.

Sign up to emails from Racing Post Sport and get all the latest news and tips

Today's top sports betting stories

Follow us on Twitter @racingpostsport