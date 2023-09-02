Italian Grand Prix betting tips and F1 predictions: Norris can make up ground





Italian Grand Prix race predictions

Ferrari's fanatical Tifosi flocked to Monza on Saturday in the hope of seeing one of their beloved red cars claim pole position for the Italian Grand Prix, and Carlos Sainz delivered a dream result.

The Spaniard pipped hot favourite and runaway champ­ionship leader Max Verstappen to the fastest qualifying time, with Ferrari team-mate Charles Leclerc third.

However, it will still be a stiff task to stop Red Bull ace Verstappen racking up a record tenth consecutive grand prix victory, which the Dutchman is long odds-on to achieve.

Verstappen took a comfortable win from seventh on the grid following an engine penalty last season, and he has victories after starting ninth and sixth among his current streak.

There were narrow gaps throughout the grid in qualifying, and with just over 0.3 seconds separating Britons George Russell in fourth and Lando Norris in ninth, there could be a real battle among the points-scorers.

While Russell appeared to outperform his Mercedes to snatch a second-row grid slot, Norris will be looking to make a forward move in the race.

McLaren have made significant progress with a major upgrade introduced in stages from the Austrian Grand Prix, but they haven't got the most out of it recently.

In Belgium, Norris battled his way back up to seventh after falling through the pack in the early stages, having incorrectly gambled on setting his car up for wet weather.

Last week in Zandvoort, strategy was again to blame for another seventh-place finish.

Norris started second on the grid, but the team waited far too long to call him in for a change of tyres when heavy rain started soon after the start, and he again tumbled down the order.

Starting ninth, the Bristolian may need some patience, but second places at Silverstone and Budapest show that race pace should not be an issue and Norris can make up positions in the race.

