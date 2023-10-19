F1 United States Grand Prix betting tips and F1 predictions: Sainz set for another healthy points haul

Where to watch the United States Grand Prix

Practice one & qualifying

Sky Sports F1, 6.30pm & 10pm Friday

Sprint shootout & Sprint race

Sky Sports F1, 6.30pm & 11pm Saturday

Grand Prix

Sky Sports F1, 8pm Sunday

Best bets

Oscar Piastri fastest qualifier

1pt each-way 12-1 bet365 , Coral , Ladbrokes

Carlos Sainz top-six finish

2pts 4-6 bet365 , Hills

United States Grand Prix predictions

Formula 1 is in the Americas for the next four races, kicking off with a sprint weekend in Texas.

Max Verstappen wrapped up his third consecutive world championship last time out in Qatar but the Dutch destroyer is unlikely to coast for the rest of the season.

Verstappen has won 12 of the last 13 Grand Prix's, and there is no reason why the Circuit of the Americas won’t suit his Red Bull.

But while the champion has proved virtually impossible to beat in a race, qualifying remains a vulnerability.

With ten pole positions from the season’s 17 races, Verstappen is clearly the one to beat over a single lap, but he has been thwarted in three of the last seven grand prix qualifying sessions.

He also missed out in the Qatar sprint shootout last time, when the McLarens of Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris locked out the front row.

McLaren have been the clear second-best car over the last few races, and with Verstappen’s team-mate Sergio Perez continuing to struggle, the papaya cars are again likely to pose the greatest challenge.

Australian rookie Piastri has outqualified Norris in four of the last five sessions, including sprint shootouts, and he looks a value option for tonight’s grand prix qualifying.

Carlos Sainz has had a solid season, earning a well-deserved victory in Singapore.

The Spaniard was unable to start the race in Qatar due to a fuel flow problem with his Ferrari, but that was a rare reliability issue for the Scuderia.

Sainz finished all the previous four races in the top six and is a decent bet at 4-6 to do so again on Sunday.

