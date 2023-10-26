Mexican Grand Prix betting tips and F1 predictions: Sainz value for podium return





Where to watch the Mexican Grand Prix

Practice one & two

Sky Sports F1, 7.30pm & 11pm Friday

Practce three & qualifying

Sky Sports F1, 6.30pm & 10pm Saturday

Grand Prix

Sky Sports F1, 8pm Sunday

Best bets

Carlos Sainz podium finish

1pt 11-2 general

T&C's apply 18+ begambleaware.org

Mexican Grand Prix predictions

Carlos Sainz inherited a podium following the disqualification of Lewis Hamilton from second place in last week's United States Grand Prix, but the Ferrari ace can earn a spot on the rostrum on merit in Mexico this week.

Formula 1 continues its tour of the Americas with this stop-off in Mexico City, and after two sprint weekends, it's back to the more familiar format this time.

That will be a relief to the teams, who have much less preparation time on a sprint weekend, a factor that was blamed for the technical oversights that led to Hamilton and Charles Leclerc's disqualifications from the race in Texas.

It was a weekend to forget for Ferrari's Leclerc, who had started the Grand Prix from pole position but trailed home sixth on the road after his one-stop strategy proved anything but inspired.

Still, Ferrari will be encouraged by their pace heading to a circuit that should suit them better than Texas did in race conditions.

The Mexican track features several tight corners and a long straight, a combination that has seen the red cars at their strongest this season.

Sainz has struggled to match his teammate Leclerc in recent races, but he does have the team's only win this season and looks a value bet to finish in the top three.

World Champion Max Verstappen is a red-hot favourite for his 16th win of the season, but all attention will be on his Red Bull teammate, home hero Sergio Perez.

Perez has failed to reach the podium in the last four races, but has gained some breathing room in his battle for second in the championship as his chief rival Hamilton has not scored a point in the last two Grands Prix.

Lando Norris picked up his fourth consecutive podium in Texas last week, but his McLaren's weakness in slow corners was evident there, and is likely to be amplified in Mexico, even if the smoother surface should help.

