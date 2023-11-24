Abu Dhabi Grand Prix betting tips and F1 predictions: Leclerc can keep up strong qualifying form

Where to watch the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Practice three Sky Sports F1, 10.30am Saturday

Qualifying Sky Sports F1, 2pm Saturday

Best bet

Charles Leclerc fastest qualifier

1pt 11-4 Hills

18+ begambleaware.org

Abu Dhabi Grand Prix qualifying predictions

Charles Leclerc pipped Lando Norris and Max Verstappen to the fastest time on the first day of action at the 2023 F1 season finale, the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

The opening session saw ten regular drivers give up their seats to the teams' junior drivers, including both Verstappen and his Red Bull team-mate Sergio Perez.

With qualifying and the race in Abu Dhabi starting at dusk, track conditions during first practice, which is run in the daytime, are not representative of how they will be in the important sessions, so there is little useful data to be gathered.

The later session should have been more informative, but after a lengthy stoppage following a crash for Ferrari's Carlos Sainz, the practice was reduced to around half its normal length.

Sainz was unhurt in the crash, but repairs may leave the Spaniard facing a grid penalty for the second race in a row.

Verstappen has won 16 of the last 17 races, but Leclerc has been on pole position for three of the last four, and the value looks to be with the Ferrari driver in qualifying.

The Scuderia know their best chance of beating Verstappen in a race is to start ahead of him, and it hasn't helped Leclerc that following all three of his recent poles the Dutchman has forced his way past by the first corner.

Red Bull, meanwhile, know they can afford to concentrate on race pace and sacrifice starting position to a degree, and that has contributed to Leclerc's strong qualifying form.

However, the Ferrari is clearly stronger over a single lap than a race distance, while the Yas Marina track plays to their strengths, so a sixth pole of the season could await Leclerc.

