The Sweet Spot | Alfred Dunhill Championship & Grant Thornton Invitational

Golf tipping guru Steve Palmer joins Jack Reeve to preview two great tournaments on the Sweet Spot, the weekly golf tipping show from the Racing Post.

Steve is in top form, following up his November double with another winning tip last week after Dean Burmester won the South African Open at Blair Atholl Golf Estate.

The Sweet Spot team reflect on last week's action, which also saw Scottie Scheffler get back to winning ways at the Hero World Challenge, while Joaquin Niemann emerged triumphant at the Australian Open.

Attention then turns to this week's tournament, and while the year might nearly be over, there are still plenty of punting opportunities on offer in the Alfred Dunhill Championship at Leopard Creek as well as a new mixed-team event, the Grant Thornton Invitational, at Tiburon Golf Course in Florida.

Steve fancies another South African to claim top spot at the Alfred Dunhill and our golf ace expects the favourites to fight it out for the Grant Thornton title.

