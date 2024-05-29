Racing Post US Women's Open predictions & free golf betting tips: Henderson can lay down challenge to Korda

When to bet on the US Women's Open

By midday on Thursday

Where can I watch the US Women's Open

Live on Sky Sports Main Event & Mix from 5pm on Thursday

Ian Wilkerson's US Open predictions

Brooke Henderson

1pt each-way 28-1 Coral, Ladbrokes

Rose Zhang

1pt each-way 18-1 general

US Women's Open tournament preview

A record of six victories in her last seven tournaments means it is no surprise to see world number one Nelly Korda at just 7-2 to win this week's US Women's Open.

Her confidence has to be sky-high and the optimism is increased by a quick look at a key stat from the last time the tournament was held at the Lancaster Country Club in Pennsylvania in 2015.

On that occasion, everyone who finished in the top ten ranked in the top 20 in greens in regulation - winner In-Gee Chun was first - and Korda tops that stat on the LPGA Tour this year with 76 per cent.

However, her record in this Major is a negative, despite the fact that she claimed the first big prize of the season, the Chevron Championship, last month.

Korda had finished in the top three in her previous three attempts to win that tournament and her US Women's Open record is nowhere near as impressive. She has finished in the top ten in just two of her nine attempts to win it.

There is a chance, of course, that she could storm through the field again, but there could be better value to be had elsewhere among the straight-hitters and Canada's Brooke Henderson could fit the bill.

The 26-year-old finished fifth at Lancaster as a teenager - her best US Women's Open finish - and was ranked seventh in greens in regulation then, while she heads into this tournament at 11th in those rankings this year.

Some of her performances in regular LPGA tournaments have not been great lately, but she was third at the Chevron and second to Celine Boutier in July's Evian Championship in France, so she is worth chancing at 28-1 to at least get in the frame.

Rose Zhang is second-favourite and is also worthy of interest despite withdrawing from her last tournament, the Mizuho Americas Open, with a stomach complaint.

That came a week after her victory at the Cognizant Founders Cup and Zhang, who was ninth at Pebble Beach last year and fifth in the 2024 GIR standings, should be hungry after missing the Chevron cut.

Course guide for the US Women's Open

Course Lancaster Country Club, Lancaster, Pennsylvania

Prize money $12m ($2m to the winner)

Length 6,583 yards

Par 70 – Two par-five holes, 12 par-fours, four par-threes

Field 156 The cut Top 60 and ties make the third round

When to bet By 6.45am on Thursday

When to watch Live on Sky Sports Golf from 5pm on Thursday

Time difference Pennsylvania is five hours behind the UK and Ireland

Course type Parkland

Course overview This picturesque course was built in 1919 and this will be the second time it has hosted the US Women's Open - South Korea's In-Gee Chun won in 2015. Bunkers and greens have undergone some renovation since then but there are still two holes with no sand and the rolling terrain will provide a stiff challenge.

The story of last year America's Allisen Corpuz won by three shots at Pebble Beach in California

Weather forecast Dry conditions are set to prevail throughout the four days

Type of player suited to the challenge Straight hitting was a key element nine years ago and the ability to find greens in regulation can reap rewards again

Key attribute Accuracy

