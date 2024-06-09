Steve Palmer's Memorial Tournament final-round golf betting tips and predictions

Where to watch the Memorial Tournament

Sky Sports Golf, 4.30pm Sunday

Best bets

MEMORIAL TOURNAMENT

Billy Horschel to win 3.35pm twoball

2pts 20-23 bet365

Byeong Hun An top-ten finish

1pt 9-1 Hills

LIV GOLF HOUSTON

David Puig to win LIV Golf Houston

2pts each-way 7-1 Betfair, Power

David Puig and Patrick Reed dual forecast

1pt 22-1 bet365

Story so far

Scottie Scheffler will take a four-shot lead into the final round of the Memorial Tournament at Muirfield Village and the world number one looks set to claim his fifth victory of an incredible season.

Scheffler, a general 7-2 chance for Memorial glory on tournament-eve, is no bigger than 2-9 with 18 holes to play in Ohio. Rounds of 67, 68 and 71 have left the 27-year-old at ten under par going into Sunday's denouement.

Collin Morikawa, Sepp Straka and Adam Hadwin are tied for second place, with a further two-shot gap to Xander Schauffele and Ludvig Aberg in fifth spot, so Scheffler has taken a stranglehold on yet another PGA Tour Signature event.

The US Open is looming large next week and Scheffler is a shortening 7-2 favourite for the third Major of the season. He is scheduled to tee off at 6.35pm UK and Ireland time, alongside Morikawa, in the Memorial's final twoball.

Memorial Tournament l eaderboard

-10 Scottie Scheffler

-6 Collin Morikawa, Sepp Straka, Adam Hadwin

-4 Xander Schauffele, Ludvig Aberg

-3 Victor Perez, Sahith Theegala, Nick Dunlap, Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Best odds for the Memorial Tournament

2-9 S Scheffler, 10 C Morikawa, 20 S Straka, 30 A Hadwin, 33 X Schauffele, 45 L Aberg, 150 bar

Memorial Tournament final-round predictions

Scottie Scheffler has made a few mistakes this week, but the vast majority of his golf has been magnificent, and he has used the Memorial Tournament to showcase just how far clear he is at the top of the world rankings.

Plenty of challenges have been thrown at Scheffler over the last month, but he has taken them all his stride, underlining his claim for having the best temperament in golf. Most punters have been left on Memorial Sunday morning searching for 'without Scheffler' markets, as it is difficult to imagine the leader squandering his four-shot advantage.

Collin Morikawa won the one-off Workday Charity Open at Muirfield Village in 2020 – and his typically stellar iron-play is a significant asset at this layout – but the Californian has been prone to weak finishes in recent months.

Sepp Straka and Adam Hadwin are not the most reliable under Sunday pressure, either, so even if the gap between Scheffler and his closest rivals narrows over the front nine of round four, the main man can be expected to regain control on the back, much like he did when winning the Masters in April.

Scheffler should have plenty of breeze to deal with throughout his final round, so anything around par will probably be enough to get the job done. Those around him on the leaderboard will face the same conditions. The best punting tactic on the Memorial may be to chance somebody who is just off the pace to register a decent finish by taking advantage of the calmer earlier conditions.

Byeong Hun An, who finished second in the 2018 Memorial and has a penchant for a flying finish, looks a lively candidate for a Sunday surge from a share of 22nd place. The Korean tees off more than two hours before Scheffler and should get half his round in more scoreable conditions. The drying ground will make life tough for the last few groups.

An can be backed at 9-1 for a top-ten finish, which seems generous in the circumstances. The only other Memorial investment which appeals is former champion Billy Horschel to beat Eric Cole in the 3.35pm (UK) twoball. Cole capitulated on the back nine in round three, further denting the fragile confidence of a man who has been in dire form for three months.

Horschel also struggled coming home in round three, but has been in excellent nick of late, winning the Corales Puntacana Championship in April, so seems by far the more likely to bounce back in round four.

If Scheffler turns the Memorial into a procession, LIV Golf Houston may get more attention. Four players are tied for the lead with 18 holes to play at Golf Club of Houston. Jon Rahm has withdrawn with a toe issue, while Bryson DeChambeau has left himself a Sunday mountain to climb from five shots off the pace.

Rising star David Puig, sharing the lead, and fully focused local man Patrick Reed, who has not qualified for next week's US Open, appear the best value outright options at this stage. Reed is one shot behind and bristling with determination for a maiden LIV title.

Puig can win from Reed, with Thomas Pieters, who finished round two in spectacular form, perhaps taking third spot.

Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.