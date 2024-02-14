Steve Palmer's Genesis Invitational first-round preview and free golf betting tips

Today's Offers 8 All offers

Today's Offers 7 All offers

Exclusive new customer sign up offers

Where to watch the Genesis Invitational

Sky Sports Main Event and Golf, 2.30pm Thursday

Best bets

Justin Thomas to win 5.25pm threeball

8pts 5-6 BoyleSports, Coral, Ladbrokes

Ludvig Aberg to win 5.37pm threeball

4pts Evens Coral, Ladbrokes

Adam Scott to win 8.06pm threeball

3pts 11-10 Coral, Ladbrokes

Cameron Young to beat JT Poston

3pts 4-5 BoyleSports

Sahith Theegala to beat Tom Kim

2pts 8-11 Hills

Genesis Invitational first-round preview

Justin Thomas relishes the chance to tee up alongside his good friend and mentor Tiger Woods and the younger man should comfortably outscore the old master in the Genesis Invitational.

Thomas, Woods and Gary Woodland, who recently returned to competition after brain surgery, comprise the 5.25pm (UK and Ireland) Riviera threeball and Thomas seems likely to boss the group throughout.

Thomas is used to playing alongside Woods at Riviera – this will be the fourth time it has happened – and they play a lot of social golf together in Florida. A tee-time with Tiger is a daunting experience for most players, but not Thomas.

Thomas, who opened with a 66 on his way to finishing runner-up in the 2019 Genesis, has started with rounds of 67 and 68 in the last two Riviera gatherings. Given how consistently he has been performing in recent weeks, boasting form figures of 12-5-4-3-3-6-12, there is every reason to expect a strong Thursday from the former world number one.

Woods, who finished 18th of 20 runners in the Hero World Challenge in his last appearance, is loaded with competitive rust. He has also had to deal with hosting duties, launching a new range of apparel, as well as the media wanting to know more about his role in the PGA Tour's recent $3billion deal with Strategic Sports Group.

The sponsors who invited Woodland into this tournament probably think they are being kind in handing him a marquee group, but he has missed every cut since his dramatic health scare and this spotlight seems the last thing he needs.

Two other first-round threeballs appeal. Ludvig Aberg has been striking his ball with great authority and seems settled with his new caddie Joe Skovron. The Swede should prove too solid from tee to green for Nick Hardy and Christiaan Bezuidenhout in the 5.37pm group, while two-time Riviera champion Adam Scott looks another strong favourite in the 8.06pm contest.

Scott has been in rock-solid form and relishes Riviera, so the Aussie can leave Alex Smalley and Taylor Montgomery in his wake.

Pick of the match-bet options for a rain-softened course are Cameron Young to defeat JT Poston and Sahith Theegala to outscore Tom Kim. Theegala went to college at nearby Pepperdine University, so knows Riviera well.

Click for more free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.