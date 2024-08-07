Steve Palmer's free Wyndham Championship predictions & golf betting tips

When to bet on the Wyndham Championship

By 11.45am on Thursday

Where can I watch the Wyndham Championship

Live on Sky Sports on Golf from 11.45am on Thursday

Steve Palmer's Wyndham Championship predictions

Billy Horschel

3pts each-way 25-1 Betfair, Hills, Paddy Power

Si Woo Kim

3pts each-way 25-1 Betfair, Hills, Paddy Power

Taylor Moore

1pt each-way 75-1 Betfair, Paddy Power

Steve Palmer's Wyndham Championship preview

The FedEx Cup playoffs are looming large and many of the PGA Tour's lesser lights are jostling for position in the FedEx standings going into the Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club in North Carolina.

Only the top 70 in the FedEx list will qualify for next week's FedEx St Jude Championship. That is the first of three playoff events, which culminate in the mega-bucks Tour Championship at East Lake at the end of this month.

Sungjae Im and Shane Lowry, ninth and tenth in the FedEx standings, are first and second in the Wyndham betting. The South Korean and the Irishman are looking to boost their hopes of winning the FedEx Cup, rather than just qualifying for the playoffs. However, Im has a habit of greatly disappointing at short outright prices, while Lowry has trekked across after playing in the Olympic competition in France and may make a sluggish start.

Steve Palmer's top tip

Billy Horschel 25-1

A tie for second place in the Open Championship last month was a huge achievement for Billy Horschel and he can build on that brave Royal Troon effort by winning an eighth PGA Tour title this week.

Horschel handled the brutal Saturday conditions superbly at Troon, protecting his scorecard manfully, and it was a performance that will have given the 37-year-old renewed hope that he can one day become a Major champion.

There are some challenging conditions forecast for the opening two days of the Wyndham Championship, but Horschel will fear nothing the weather gods can throw at him after surviving the ultimate test in Scotland.

Horschel's Open record prior to last month's Troon heroics was abysmal, so he left Troon feeling proud as punch. It was his best Major result and testament to how well-rounded his game has become. He was eighth in the US PGA in May and may well fulfil his Major dream at some point over the next few years.

Victory in the Corales Puntacana Championship in April, courtesy of a final-round 63, was a fillip for Horschel. He has won some hugely prestigious tournaments – the Tour Championship, the WGC-Match Play and the Memorial – and deserves great respect in weak company at the Wyndham.

The Floridian has not competed since the Open – he got ill just before the 3M Open and withdrew due to his aching body – but that seems a blessing in disguise. The break gave him a chance to recover from his Scottish trip and recharge his batteries.

Horschel's Sedgefield record is excellent. He was fifth in 2016, 11th in 2018, sixth in 2019, runner-up in 2020 and fourth last year. The West Ham fan is arguably the most likely champion.

Next best bet

Si Woo Kim 25-1

Another player with a consistently good record at Sedgefield is Si Woo Kim, who won his maiden PGA Tour title in the 2016 Wyndham, carding a second-round 60 on his way to a five-shot triumph. The South Korean has been threatening a second course success ever since.

Kim was fifth in 2019, third in 2020 and a playoff loser in 2021. A fifth PGA Tour title on Sunday would come as no surprise given his affection for this venue.

The Presidents Cup star won the Sony Open at the start of last year and has been relentlessly solid since, including when sixth in the Players Championship at Sawgrass in March. The 29-year-old has been performing well in much better tournaments than the Wyndham, is happy and relaxed after a gold medal in the Asian Games meant he could avoid any military service for his country, and he produced the longest hole-in-one in Open history (238 yards) last time out.

Other selection

Taylor Moore 75-1

Missed cuts in the Scottish Open and the Open Championship are easily forgiven for Taylor Moore, who has hardly any experience of links golf. Prior to the Scottish, Moore finished tenth in the Rocket Mortgage Classic, then straight after the Open he finished 12th in the 3M Open.

Earlier in the year, Moore was second in the Houston Open, 20th in the Masters and 12th in the US PGA. This quietly impressive Stateside performer won on the Canadian Tour in 2016, the Korn Ferry Tour in 2021, then the PGA Tour last year – a courageous breakthrough in the Valspar Championship.

For a low-grade event like the Wyndham, Moore is remarkably low in the betting. He finished fifth on his Sedgefield debut in 2022, then 22nd last year.

Course guide for the Wyndham Championship

Course Sedgefield Country Club, Greensboro, North Carolina

Prize money $7.9m ($1.368m to the winner)

Length 7,131 yards

Par 70 – two par-five holes; 12 par-fours; four par-threes

Field 156 The cut Top 65 and ties qualify for round three

Highest-ranked players in field (world ranking in brackets) Brian Harman (15), Robert MacIntyre (16), Sungjae Im (20), Keegan Bradley (21), Cameron Young (24)

Course records - 72 holes 258 Henrik Stenson (2017), JT Poston (2019) 18 holes 59 Brandt Snedeker (2018)

Course winners taking part Ryan Moore, Webb Simpson, Camilo Villegas, Si Woo Kim, Brandt Snedeker, JT Poston, Jim Herman, Kevin Kisner, Lucas Glover

When to bet By 11.45am on Thursday

When to watch Live on Sky Sports on Golf from 11.45am on Thursday

Time difference North Carolina is five hours behind the UK and Ireland

Last week – Olympics 1 S Scheffler (4-1), 2 T Fleetwood (20-1), 3 H Matsuyama (35-1), 4 V Perez (80-1), T5 R McIlroy (8-1), J Rahm (10-1), 7 N Hojgaard (75-1), 8 T Kim (25-1)

Course type Parkland

Course overview Donald Ross created this layout in 1926 and it was redesigned by Kris Spence in 2007. Sedgefield has hosted from 2008 onwards, returning to the schedule after a 32-year absence, with winning scores of 20 under par or better in seven of the last eight years. The greens are small and undulating, with plenty of run-off areas around them, so quality scrambling is required

The story of last year Lucas Glover won the first of two PGA Tour titles in a fabulous fortnight, defeating Byeong Hun An by two shots

Weather forecast A wet and windy first day looks set to be followed by a thundery Friday with a sunnier and calmer weekend

Type of player suited by challenge There are five relatively difficult holes at Sedgefield – the par fours at 11, 14 and 18, and the two long par threes (seven and 12) – but the rest of the track is straightforward. The champion is likely to have spent four days regularly rolling in birdie putts

Key attribute Touch/putting

Steve Palmer's Wyndham Championship key stat

Four of the last five winners finished in the top four of the driving accuracy stats

