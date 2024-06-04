Steve Palmer's LIV Golf Houston predictions & free golf betting tips: DeChambeau should be favourite as circuit heads to Space City

When to bet on LIV Golf Houston

By 6.15pm on Friday (shotgun start)

Where can I watch LIV Golf Houston

Live on DAZN and LIV Golf Plus app from 6.15pm on Friday

Steve Palmer's LIV Golf Houston predictions

Bryson DeChambeau

4pts each-way 10-1 BoyleSports

Thomas Pieters

1.5pts each-way 45-1 Hills

Steve Palmer's LIV Golf Houston preview

Jon Rahm has assumed his standard position as LIV Golf favourite, continuing his quest for a maiden title, and the Spaniard makes no appeal at a best-price 8-1. Rahm has played in seven LIV events without getting off the mark, struggling under pressure, seemingly uncomfortable with the unusual vibe of the breakaway circuit.

Rahm finished tenth in the 2017 Houston Open, so has some experience of this week's venue, but his self-belief appears to have taken a hit this year after 45th place in the Masters was followed by a missed cut in the US PGA.

Steve Palmer's top tip

Bryson DeChambeau 10-1

With Rahm so out of sorts in recent outings, it is surprising to find Bryson DeChambeau on offer at a bigger price, and the American powerhouse is much preferred for the Golf Club of Houston.

DeChambeau dazzled the Valhalla galleries at the US PGA, pushing Xander Schauffele all the way, losing by a shot. DeChambeau contended at the Masters as well, reminding the world of his Major-winning capabilities, and a third LIV Golf title could be coming on Sunday.

The 30-year-old appears at the peak of his powers. The eight-time PGA Tour champion has clearly rediscovered the form which saw him win the 2020 US Open by six shots. His LIV Golf breakthrough also came by a six-shot margin last year – he closed with a 58 to win LIV Greenbrier in style – and Golf Club of Houston is another big ballpark where this beast can open his shoulders.

DeChambeau, the longest driver on the LIV circuit, has got four par-fives to attack this week, as well as the 335-yard, par-four 12th, which appears an albatross opportunity for him. He is teeing up in his adopted home state – he went to college in Dallas and still lives there – and should put on a show for his supporters.

Next best bet

Thomas Pieters 45-1

The last three LIV appearances of Thomas Pieters have been greatly encouraging, resulting in form figures of 9-14-5, and he finished second in the Soudal Open last time out, losing by a shot. At the age of 32, this enormous talent may be ready to start a new chapter in his career.

Pieters has won six times on the DP World Tour, made a sensational Ryder Cup debut in 2016, was fourth on his Masters debut, has won a World Cup and is one of the most technically gifted players the world has ever seen. If his hunger has returned – and the signs are positive – then a bold title tilt at Golf Club of Houston should be expected.

Course guide for LIV Golf Houston

Course Golf Club of Houston, Humble, Texas

Prize money $20m ($4m to the winner)

Length 7,425 yards

Par 72 – four par-fives; ten par-fours; four par-threes

Field 54 (no cut)

Highest-ranked players in field (world ranking in brackets) Jon Rahm (7), Tyrrell Hatton (18), Bryson DeChambeau (36), Brooks Koepka (41), Cameron Smith (69)

Course records - 72 holes 268 Phil Mickelson (2011 Houston Open), Russell Henley (2017 Houston Open) 18 holes 63 Adam Scott (2008 Houston Open), Jimmy Walker (2011 Houston Open), Phil Mickelson (2011 Houston Open), Scott Piercy (2015 Houston Open), Sung Kang (2017 Houston Open)

Course winners taking part Paul Casey, Anthony Kim, Phil Mickelson, Matt Jones, Ian Poulter

Time difference Houston is six hours behind the UK and Ireland

Course type Parkland

Course overview The Tournament Course at the Golf Club of Houston hosted the Houston Open on the PGA Tour from 2006 through 2019. The average 72-hole score required to top the leaderboard in those 14 years was a fraction better than 16 under par. The targets are generous off the tee, but sloped banks around fast greens make the challenge tougher closer to the hole

Weather forecast Sunny and hot, with light breezes, throughout the tournament

Type of player suited to the challenge Accurate approach-play and razor-sharp short-game skills are the keys to success at this track

Key attribute Touch/putting

