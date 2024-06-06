Steve Palmer's LIV Golf Houston first-round preview and free golf betting tips

Where to watch LIV Golf Houston

DAZN and LIV Golf Plus app, 6.15pm Friday

Best bets

Bryson DeChambeau to win threeball

3pts 6-4 bet365, BoyleSports

David Puig top Spaniard

2pts 6-1 bet365

Bryson DeChambeau and Thomas Pieters dual forecast

1pt 150-1 bet365

LIV Golf Houston first-round preview

Bryson DeChambeau is oozing confidence heading into LIV Golf Houston and the former US Open champion could be set to boss his first-round threeball against Joaquin Niemann and Cameron Smith.

DeChambeau, sporting a moustache in his adopted home state of Texas this week, finished sixth in the Masters and second in the US PGA. Since the near-miss at Valhalla last time out, the 30-year-old powerhouse says he has sorted some issues with his swing, so an even stronger performance can be expected.

DeChambeau putted magnificently at Valhalla and if he can take that flat-stick form to Houston, he seems the man to beat. Niemann made an excellent start to this season, but has had a disappointing couple of months.

The Chilean, 22nd in the Masters and 39th in the US PGA, had to go through the rigours of a 36-hole US Open qualifier in Florida on Monday but a pair of 71s meant he failed to book a ticket for next week's Major at Pinehurst. A double-bogey at his 33rd hole was decisive, leaving Niemann fuming.

Smith, who missed the cut by two shots the last time he played at this course on the PGA Tour, finished 63rd in the US PGA last time out.

David Puig, unlike Niemann, left the US Open qualifiers in buoyant mood. Rounds of 68 and 64 at Lake Merced GC in California meant he topped the leaderboard. Puig, clearly a highly talented youngster going places, looks great value to be the top Spaniard in Houston at 6-1. Jon Rahm, Sergio Garcia and Eugenio Lopez-Chacarra are his opposition.

A DeChambeau and Thomas Pieters outright dual forecast is difficult to resist at 150-1. Rain was hammering the media centre as DeChambeau conducted interviews on Wednesday and a soft, long course awaits these two powerhouses.

