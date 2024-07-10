Steve Palmer's LIV Golf Andalucia free predictions & golf betting tips

When to bet on LIV Golf Andalucia

By 12.15pm on Friday (shotgun start)

Bet on LIV Golf Andalucia with AK BETS and claim get up to £25 in free bets

Click here to grab that offer or read on for further instructions.

Where can I watch LIV Golf Andalucia

Live on DAZN and LIV Golf Plus app from 12.15pm on Friday

Steve Palmer's LIV Golf Andalucia predictions

Sergio Garcia

4pts each-way 14-1 general

Martin Kaymer

1pt each-way 125-1 bet365

New customers can claim up to £25 in free bets when they bet on golf with AK BETS

Steve Palmer's LIV Golf Andalucia preview

The LIV Golf season continues this week with the second edition of LIV Golf Andalucia, where Jon Rahm will be hoping to land an overdue maiden title on the breakaway circuit.

Rahm has become increasingly exasperated in his LIV career, letting opportunities slip with weak finishes, and last time out in Nashville he was bemoaning overhead drones which were supposedly putting him off.

Rahm can feed off home support in Spain this week, but his record at Valderrama is unconvincing. In three starts there on the DP World Tour his form figures are MC-2-MC and the combustible Basque Country man looks poor value this week.

US Open champion Bryson DeChambeau can also be opposed. The tight, tree-lined fairways of Valderrama are far from ideal for DeChambeau's natural style of play. He battled to second place in LIV Golf Andalucia last year, but is an unappealing price on his return.

Steve Palmer's top tip

Sergio Garcia 14-1

Rahm may let down the home support in Spain this week, but his compatriot Sergio Garcia is a master at tackling Valderrama and can revel in his role of local hero.

Garcia first teed up at Valderrama when he was 13 years of age, then became a regular contender at the course on the European Tour. He has won three DP World Tour events at the iconic layout – his latest victories coming in the 2017 and 2018 Andalucia Masters.

Garcia describes Valderrama as his favourite course in the world – his trademark precision is fully rewarded there – and in 16 starts as a professional there he has posted 15 top-ten finishes. As well as the hat-trick of triumphs, he has finished second three times.

Garcia appears particularly motivated for this Valderrama visit. He is angry about how his Open Championship qualifier went at West Lancashire GC last week, when he received a slow-play warning.

With around 2,000 spectators following his group, Garcia said he had to wait for crowds to clear before he hit shots, causing delays. He ended up two shots shy, so will miss next week's Open, leaving him fully focused on LIV Andalucia.

Garcia, who has lost three playoffs on the LIV circuit, appears to have a golden chance to go one better at his favourite playground.

Next best bet

Martin Kaymer 125-1

Former world number one and two-time Major champion Martin Kaymer has got himself fully fit again and looks set for a resurgence at the age of 39.

The German has made the cut in the last two Majors, he posted top-20 finishes in LIV events in Adelaide, Singapore and Houston, then he finished 32nd of 156 in last week's BMW International Open. Valderrama seems the ideal spot to continue this upturn in fortunes.

Kaymer finished sixth on his Valderrama debut in the 2007 Volvo Masters, then second in 2008. He was sixth in the 2016 Spanish Open at Valderrama and second in the 2020 Andalucia Masters, so the experienced campaigner emphatically knows how to handle this layout.

Course guide for LIV Golf Andalucia

Course Real Club Valderrama, Sotogrande, Cadiz Province, Spain

Prize money $20m ($4m to the winner)

Length 7,010 yards

Par 71 – three par-fives; 11 par-fours; four par-threes

Field 54 (no cut)

Highest-ranked players in field (world ranking in brackets) Bryson DeChambeau (9), Jon Rahm (10), Tyrrell Hatton (22), Brooks Koepka (48), Cameron Smith (73)

Course records - 72 holes 265 Adrian Otaegui (2022 Andalucia Masters) 18 holes 62 Bernhard Langer (1994 Volvo Masters)

Course winners taking part Ian Poulter, Graeme McDowell, Sergio Garcia (three times), Talor Gooch

When to bet By 12.15pm on Friday (shotgun start)

When to watch Live on LIV Golf Plus app from 12.15pm on Friday

Time difference Spain is one hour ahead of the UK and Ireland

Course type Parkland

Course overview Valderrama has hosted numerous DP World Tour events – the Volvo Masters from 1988 to 1996 and from 2002 to 2008; the Ryder Cup in 1997; the WGC-AmEx Championship in 1999 and 2000; the Andalucia Masters in 2010, 2011, and from 2017 to 2022; the 2016 Spanish Open; and the inaugural LIV Golf Andalucia last year. Valderrama is one of the tightest tracks in Europe, with thin, tree-lined fairways flanked by heavy rough. Small, undulating greens

Story of last year Talor Gooch won his third LIV title of 2023, edging Bryson DeChambeau by a shot

Weather forecast Sunny and warm throughout. Windy for round one, dropping slightly in round two, then calm for round three

Type of player suited to the challenge Accuracy from tee to green is essential at Valderrama, especially with so much wind on Friday

Key attribute Accuracy

Bet on golf with AK BETS and claim up to £25 in free bets

Place your first bet on any golf market with AK BETS and get 50 per cent of your initial stake back as a free bet up to £25 .

New customers can follow these simple steps to take advantage of this exclusive AK BETS golf betting offer .

Head over to AK BETS through this link . Sign up for a new account using promo code SWEETSPOT25. Place a bet of up to £50 on a golf 'Tournament Winner' market. AK BETS will credit 50 per cent of your stake as a free bet up to £25.

AK BETS golf betting sign-up offer: terms and conditions

It's worth taking a few minutes to read through the terms and conditions associated with the new golf betting sign-up offer before signing up.

Doing so will help you get a better grasp of this AK BETS free bets offer and what's expected of you as a new customer.

Place a bet on any golf market and AK BETS will credit 50 per cent of your stake as a free bet up to £25.

Applies to new customers who sign up to AK BETS using the promo code SWEETSPOT25 .

Qualifying Bet must be placed at odds of 10-11 or above and cannot be cashed out.

May not be used in conjunction with any other AK BETS promotion or offer.

Free bet can be used at any price.

Free bet will be credited within 24 hours of placement of the qualifying bet and will expire after seven days.

Free bet stake is not returned with any winnings.

Free bets cannot be exchanged for cash.

Free bet will not be granted if the qualifying bet has been cashed out or voided.

This promo code can be used only once per household/IP address.

In the event of a customer opening more than one account to claim multiple offers AK BETS reserves the right to suspend/close duplicate accounts and void any free bets placed.

AK BETS reserves the right to withdraw or refuse any free bet promotion at any point.

Visit AK BETS for additional T&Cs.

AK BETS Gamble responsibly.

18+ . For more info visit Gambleaware.org

Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.

Steve Palmer is now on Members' Club

For those looking for even more extensive golf coverage don't miss Palmer's extra pointers every Wednesday in the Racing Post newspaper.

As well as his tips and insight you will also get expert spotlight comments for all players in our extensive PGA Tour and DP Tour price comparison grids which include course and recent form, plus Palmer's unique attribute icons to help identify the type of players likely to be suited to conditions each week.