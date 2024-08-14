Steve Palmer's free LIV Golf Greenbrier predictions & golf betting tips

When to bet on LIV Golf Greenbrier

By 6.15pm on Friday (shotgun start)

Where can I watch LIV Golf Greenbrier

Live on DAZN and LIV Golf Plus app from 6.15pm on Friday

Steve Palmer's LIV Golf Greenbrier predictions

Joaquin Niemann

4pts each-way 9-1 bet365

David Puig

1pt each-way 35-1 bet365, Coral, Ladbrokes

Steve Palmer's LIV Golf Greenbrier preview

Jon Rahm and Bryson DeChambeau are first and second in the betting for LIV Golf Greenbrier – and both men will be the subject of much early spotlight at the Old White course.

This is Rahm's first appearance since his spectacular collapse from the front in the Olympics at Le Golf National. The Spaniard was four shots clear with eight holes to play in Paris, looking set to win gold, but he imploded to miss out on a medal of any kind.

That was the first time Rahm had contended against the majority of the world's elite since last year's Masters. The suspicion that LIV Golf has made Rahm a worse player was bolstered by his performance at the Olympics and it will be interesting to see how he bounces back on his Greenbrier debut.

DeChambeau is a much more tempting option than Rahm. Big Bryson demolished the Old White last year. The incredible scores he carded will put a weight of expectation on his shoulders, but the US Open champion may be able to handle it. The course should be drier than last year, which will not help DeChambeau repeat his 2023 heroics.

Steve Palmer's top tip

Joaquin Niemann 9-1

DeChambeau deserves plenty of respect on his Greenbrier return, but preference is for the slightly bigger odds about Joaquin Niemann, who is probably more motivated than the American.

Niemann is in pole position in the 2024 LIV Golf points standings, meaning he is on course to pick up a bonus cheque of $18 million. Talor Gooch was the lucky recipient last year, but Niemann looks set to bag the booty this time.

Greenbrier is the penultimate event counting towards the individual title, so Niemann knows that he is six good rounds away from a fortune. He would be a deserving winner, having triumphed in LIV Mayakoba and LIV Jeddah this year, seemingly contending every time he tees up.

The Chilean has form figures of 3-6-2 from his last three LIV starts, having tied second in LIV UK, and he played some great golf in the Open Championship. Niemann's Open bid was derailed by an eight at the famous par-three Postage Stamp hole in round one – he endured a nightmare around the tiny green – but he battled well to make the cut at Troon.

The 25-year-old, who appears at the peak of his powers, finished ninth in the Olympics last time out and has arrived this week at a course he loves. Niemann made his PGA Tour debut at the Old White in 2017, finishing 29th when still an amateur, then was fifth the following year, before winning the event by six shots for a PGA Tour breakthrough in 2019.

Niemann finished 23rd in the inaugural LIV Greenbrier, overshadowed by DeChambeau, but the pride of Santiago can turn the tables this time.

Next best bet

David Puig 35-1

Spanish 22-year-old David Puig is growing in confidence and appears to be a rising star of world golf. This attacking player is well suited to the Old White, where he finished fourth in LIV Greenbrier last season, posting a 16-under-par total.

Puig, who was third in LIV Houston in June and 11th in LIV UK last month, won the Malaysian Open on the Asian Tour in February. He started 2023 outside the top 1,000 of the world rankings, but tees off this week as number 133, which is staggering considering LIV events do not earn any world-ranking points.

Puig's Asian Tour form and ability to qualify for Majors has progressed his career and this hard worker should be rewarded with a LIV Golf breakthrough at some stage soon.

Course guide for LIV Golf Greenbrier

Course Old White, The Greenbrier, White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia

Prize money $20m ($4m to the winner)

Length 7,299 yards

Par 70 – two par-fives; 12 par-fours; four par-threes

Field 54 (no cut)

Highest-ranked players in field (world ranking in brackets) Bryson DeChambeau (9), Jon Rahm (10), Tyrrell Hatton (28), Brooks Koepka (56), Adrian Meronk (79)

Course records - 54 holes 187 Bryson DeChambeau (2023) 18 holes 58 Bryson DeChambeau (2023)

Course winners taking part Danny Lee, Kevin Na, Joaquin Niemann, Bryson DeChambeau

Time difference West Virginia is five hours behind the UK and Ireland

Course type Parkland

Course overview Old White staged the Greenbrier Classic on the PGA Tour from 2010 through 2019. There was no event in 2016 due to flooding. The inaugural LIV Greenbrier was 12 months ago. Every event at this flat, fairly straightforward resort course has had a winning score of double-figures under par

Story of last year Bryson DeChambeau carded a final-round 58 in soft conditions to reach 23 under par and win by six shots

Weather forecast Cloudy, warm and calm, with thunder threats over the weekend

Type of player suited to the challenge Old White was overwhelmed last year and another birdie-fest can be expected. Anyone carrying a cold putter will likely be left behind

Key attribute Touch/putting

For those looking for even more extensive golf coverage don't miss Palmer's extra pointers every Wednesday in the Racing Post newspaper.

As well as his tips and insight you will also get expert spotlight comments for all players in our extensive PGA Tour and DP Tour price comparison grids which include course and recent form, plus Palmer's unique attribute icons to help identify the type of players likely to be suited to conditions each week.