LIV Golf

Racing Post's LIV Nashville tournament match-betting tips

Golf tips, best bets and player analysis for LIV Nashville at The Grove on the LIV Tour

Brooks Koepka should again contend for LIV honours
Brooks Koepka should again contend for LIV honoursCredit: Mike Ehrmann

Where to watch LIV Nashville

Live on DAZN and LIVgolf.com, from 6.15pm Friday

Best bets

Brooks Koepka to beat Tyrrell Hatton
1pt 10-11 BoyleSports

Joaquin Niemann to beat Bryson DeChambeau
1pt 10-11 BoyleSports

LIV Nashville tournament match-betting preview

Much has been made of Jon Rahm's inability to claim a LIV title in his first season on the breakaway tour but it has not been a completely successful switch for Europe's other notable defector either.

Tyrrell Hatton has posted three top-ten finishes since he made the same move but recent results have not been encouraging.

He was 63rd at the US PGA Championship before being placed an underwhelming 18th at the latest rebel get-together in Houston, while he will want to put his US Open performance behind him after he closed at Pinehurst with a 77 on Sunday.

How his temperament will be this week is anyone's guess but a sharp turn in his fortunes does not look likely and he may not get the better of Brooks Koepka, who was 26th in last week's US Open.

Koepka has banked top-ten finishes in his last three LIV events, including a two-shot win in Singapore, and got better as he went on at Pinehurst, so he is taken to come out on top.

Bryson DeChambeau collected his second US Open in dramatic circumstances following Rory McIlroy's capitulation but recent LIV performances of 26-27-18 have not provoked the same excitement.

Joaquin Niemann, meanwhile, has been the tour's most consistent performer, securing two wins and six top-tens from his eight outings and he can come out on top of their 54-hole match bet.

Racing Post Sport

Published on inLIV Golf

Last updated

