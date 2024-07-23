Racing Post LIV Golf UK predictions & golf betting tips

When to bet on LIV Golf UK

By 2.15pm on Friday

Where can I watch LIV Golf UK?

Live on the LIV Golf YouTube Channel from 2.15pm on Friday

LIV Golf UK predictions

Jon Rahm

2pts 7-1 bet365

Patrick Reed

1pt each-way 18-1 Betfair, Paddy Power

LIV Golf UK preview

After 17 LIV players attempted to win the Open Championship last week, they will remain in Britain this week for the latest instalment of the breakaway tour at the JCB Golf & Country Club in Staffordshire.

Sergio Garcia, who was not at Royal Troon, will be hoping to build on his victory in the last round at Valderrama, while fellow Spaniard Jon Rahm will hope a strong Open can catapult him to a first success after he made the jump from the PGA Tour at the start of the year.

Top tip

Jon Rahm 7-1

Rahm has been frustrated not to have opened his LIV account this year, but the signs are good that his wait could come to an end in the Staffordshire countryside on a course he can attack with greater confidence than he did the links of Royal Troon.

The Spaniard was the strongest LIV performer at the Open last week, finishing seventh after threatening to go even higher during an impressive closing 68.

Rahm had issues with a foot injury that caused him to withdraw from LIV Houston last month and pull out of the US Open, but now looks to be on the mend and he has finished in the top ten in all nine of the LIV events he has completed this year.

The quality of his course management came through in Scotland last week and he has the necessary power to take advantage this week on a course where three par-fours are under 400 yards, with two of them perfectly driveable.

There is a sense that the elusive victory is not far away and there was enough to take from his Sunday spin to suggest it could come at Rocester this week.

Next best bet

Patrick Reed 18-1

The Spaniard's main market rival Bryson DeChambeau should be much more at home this week than he was in missing the Open cut, but one player to keep an eye on is Patrick Reed.

The former Masters champion was not at the final Major of the year but he has remained busy over the last few weeks, putting up some respectable performances in the European and Italian Open on the DP World Tour, finishing 29th and 13th.

He followed those efforts with fourth spot in Andalucia, two shots off the pace having carded a strong closing 67, so while a LIV victory still remains out of reach, a strong challenge looks likely over three days near Uttoxeter.

Course guide for LIV Golf UK

Course JCB Golf & Country Club, Rocester, Staffordshire

Prize money $20m ($4m to the winner)

Length 7.255 yards

Par 71 – three par-fives, 11 par-fours, four par-threes

Field 54 (54 holes, no cut)

Course type Parkland

Course overview The JCB was opened in 2018 and was designed by Robert Hiseman. There is plenty of water with lakes, the Uttoxeter Canal and Alders Brook all being utilised. The second and 12th are both driveable par-fours and the fairways are wide.

Weather forecast Temperatures are expected to hover around 20C on three cloudy days

Type of player suited to the challenge Big hitters should be able to cut loose with some decent landing areas rewarding positive play off the tee.

Key attribute Power

