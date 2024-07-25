LIV Golf United Kingdom match-betting tips and predictions

Where to watch LIV Golf UK

DAZN & LIV Golf YouTube Channel, 2.15pm Friday

Bet on LIV Golf with AK BETS and claim up to £25 in free bets .

Click here to grab that offer or read on for further instructions.

Best bets

John Catlin to beat Adrian Meronk

1pt 17-20 Hills

Paul Casey to beat Abraham Ancer

1pt 17-20 Hills

Patrick Reed to beat Anirban Lahiri

1pt 10-11 BoyleSports

New customers can claim up to £25 in free bets when they bet on golf with AK BETS

LIV Golf UK match-betting predictions

There are just three tournaments left in the battle for individual honours in the LIV Golf season, but one player who won't be eyeing the top of the standings, John Catlin, can still make a big impression at this week's gathering in Staffordshire.

The American plays as a reserve on the breakaway circuit but has shown enough in his recent efforts to suggest he can get the better of Adrian Meronk at the JCB Golf & Country Club.

The reason for most of the enthusiasm is his performance at last week's Open, when he claimed 16th spot after starting with a 76, although he was also seventh in last month's LIV gathering in Houston.

His game is plainly in good order after two wins on the Asian Tour - he also fell in a playoff in a tournament in Morocco on that circuit at the beginning of the month - and he may eclipse his Polish rival, who was second in Texas but followed that with modest efforts in Nashville and Andalucia.

Meronk's 50th at Troon was little to write home about and this could be another frustrating week.

Paul Casey, who did not feature in the final Major of the season, has shown promising signs over recent tournaments and should be spurred on by the home crowd.

The former Ryder Cup star finished in the top ten in both Houston and Nashville before finishing 17th at Valderrama and he can perform better than Abraham Ancer.

The Mexican has slumped since a victory in Hong Kong which was followed by three successive top-ten finishes, and he finished The Open poorly with a 76 for a share of 58th, so he has work to do.

India's Anirban Lahiri had plenty to contend with on his last LIV outing after missing a short putt to win in Spain as a closing 73 opened the door for Sergio Garcia, and he then fell to a defeat to the home hero in the ensuing playoff.

That could have taken its toll and he may not finish better than Patrick Reed, who has posted two-five finishes in two of his last three outings and also performed well in finishing 29th at the Italian Open and 13th at the BMW International.

Bet on golf with AK BETS and claim up to £25 in free bets

Place your first bet on any golf market with AK BETS and get 50 per cent of your initial stake back as a free bet up to £25 .

New customers can follow these simple steps to take advantage of this exclusive AK BETS golf betting offer .

Head over to AK BETS through this link . Sign up for a new account using promo code SWEETSPOT25. Place a bet of up to £50 on a golf 'Tournament Winner' market. AK BETS will credit 50 per cent of your stake as a free bet up to £25.

AK BETS golf betting sign-up offer: terms and conditions

It's worth taking a few minutes to read through the terms and conditions associated with the new golf betting sign-up offer before signing up.

Doing so will help you get a better grasp of this AK BETS free bets offer and what's expected of you as a new customer.

Place a bet on any golf market and AK BETS will credit 50 per cent of your stake as a free bet up to £25.

Applies to new customers who sign up to AK BETS using the promo code SWEETSPOT25 .

Qualifying Bet must be placed at odds of 10-11 or above and cannot be cashed out.

May not be used in conjunction with any other AK BETS promotion or offer.

Free bet can be used at any price.

Free bet will be credited within 24 hours of placement of the qualifying bet and will expire after seven days.

Free bet stake is not returned with any winnings.

Free bets cannot be exchanged for cash.

Free bet will not be granted if the qualifying bet has been cashed out or voided.

This promo code can be used only once per household/IP address.

In the event of a customer opening more than one account to claim multiple offers AK BETS reserves the right to suspend/close duplicate accounts and void any free bets placed.

AK BETS reserves the right to withdraw or refuse any free bet promotion at any point.

Visit AK BETS for additional T&Cs.

AK BETS Gamble responsibly.

18+ . For more info visit Gambleaware.org

Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.

Steve Palmer is now on Members' Club

For those looking for even more extensive golf coverage don't miss Steve Palmer's extra pointers every Wednesday in the Racing Post newspaper.

As well as his tips and insight you will also get expert spotlight comments for all players in our extensive PGA Tour and DP Tour price comparison grids which include course and recent form, plus Palmer's unique attribute icons to help identify the type of players likely to be suited to conditions each week.