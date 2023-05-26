Weekend hurling predictions and GAA betting tips: Cork can topple the champions

Best bets

Waterford +8

3pts 10-11 BoyleSports, Paddy Power

Cork to win

2pts 11-4 Boylesports, Paddy Power

Cork +4

3pts Evs Boylesports

T&C's apply 18+ begambleaware.org

Weekend hurling predictions

Tipperary v Waterford

GAAGo, 4pm Sunday

Tipperary look a serious outfit this season under Liam Cahill. They have been the only side to get the better of Clare and were dominating Cork in Pairc Ui Chaoimh before letting the Rebels back into proceedings by conceding goals at pivotal stages of the match.

They were heroic in the manner in which they eked out a draw against Limerick last weekend, especially considering some crucial decisions went against them in the final ten minutes.

As impressive as they have been, Waterford are possibly being dismissed too easily considering there simply must be a kick in Davy Fitz's men this weekend.

They are playing only for pride at this stage and have named a strong starting line-up. They will surely utilise their scoring threats to better effect since there is nothing left to play for and there has to be a big effort in a forward line that contains Austin Gleeson, Stephen Bennett and Dessie Hutchinson.

They are unlikely to topple Tipperary but are worth backing to salvage some respect after what has been a disastrous campaign.

Limerick v Cork

RTE 2, 4pm Sunday

It's do or die for both teams as this is a straight shoot-out to see whose summer is cut short. The All-Ireland champions have suffered a stop-start campaign having been in irresistible form throughout the league before stuttering past Waterford, losing out to Clare and perhaps being fortunate to draw against Tipperary last weekend.

Cork on the other hand have shown signs of promise without setting the world alight. They showed plenty of determination to hold Tipperary to a draw and just lost out by the bare minimum last week to a Clare side who look as if they mean business this season.

Limerick will have to get out of their funk if they are to secure progression to the All-Ireland series and they may fall short. The loss of Sean Finn has been monumental, while some of their marquee players are yet to catch fire and it could be too late for them to do so. This Cork team have proved they are no pushovers as they looked well beaten against Tipperary and Clare but had the mental fortitude to come back at their rivals.

They are massively underrated in the market and Limerick's dip in form may not have been factored in enough. It's s massive day for Pat Ryan and his troops and they can get the job done.

Follow us on Twitter