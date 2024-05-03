Football Championship match predictions and betting tips: Galway look good for Connacht silverware

Best bets

Kerry -13

3pts Evs Boylesports

Over 3.5 Kerry goals

2pts 11-4 Paddy Power

Galway

4pts 11-8 Boylepsorts

Robert Finnerty RTE Man of the Match

1pt 16-1 Paddy Power

Already advised (April 6)

Galway to win Connacht Championship

5pts 5-6 bet365, BoyleSports

Weekend Football Championship previews

Kerry v Clare

1.45pm Sunday - RTE

Kerry managed to score five goals when they met Clare in last year's Munster final, yet you can back them at 11-4 to score four or more in a repeat of the 2023 provincial decider on Sunday and that looks value.

The Kingdom were poor against Cork last time. Indeed, they even trailed at half-time and played keep ball in the closing stages when three clear to close the game out. That performance would not have impressed manager Jack O'Connor at all and he will be looking for his players to make a statement of intent here.

They are 1-50 to win in 70 minutes but available at evens to defy a 13-point handicap – they won by 14 last year – with a similar sort of scoreline to last year's final in store, but maybe even more emphatic.

The All-Ireland series is fast approaching and Kerry need to start clicking soon. Expect that process to begin on Sunday.

Galway v Mayo

4pm Sunday - RTE

Galway welcome back Damien Comer to their starting 15 just in the nick of time for the Connacht final.

He will finally line out alongside Shane Walsh in what is now looking a pretty potent attacking unit and the Tribesmen should be favourites for their provincial final showdown with Mayo, especially given they have home advantage at Pearse Stadium.

There is too much recency bias factored into the prices. It goes without saying Galway were atrocious for long periods of their semi-final showdown with Sligo and should have been beaten, but they weren't and Robert Finnerty's late goal sealed a smash-and-grab raid.

They've now had their scare, and played their get-out-of-jail free card, so expect a completely different sort of display from Padraic Joyce's side on Sunday.

Given the amount of injuries they have had to deal with over the first half of the year, Galway were always going to improve as the campaign wore on and you can't rule them out of the race for All-Ireland honours yet. They are a quality team when they everyone is fit.

Don't forget Galway are chasing a third Connacht title in a row, whereas Mayo have only won their provincial championship twice since 2015.

Both sides will, of course, have one eye on the All-Ireland series. The winners will be in a group featuring Derry, Westmeath and either Armagh or Donegal, while the losers will meet Dublin, barring an extraordinary result in the Leinster final, Roscommon and Cavan.

There is an argument to be made that the losers actually have an easier group, but don't expect either side to be thinking that way with a Connacht title up for grabs.

Galway have more scoring power up front with Comer and Walsh back in the side, and you can add an in-form Robert Finnerty into the mix too. He scored 1-5 in the win over Sligo and has been in consistent scoring form all season. He looks too big at 16-1 to be voted RTE's Man of the Match.

