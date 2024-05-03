All-Ireland Hurling Championship match predictions and betting tips: The Deise set to continue upward curve against Tipperary

Best bets

Wexford +4

2pts 11-10 BoyleSports

Waterford -1

2pts Evs Paddy Power

Waterford to win by four to six points

1pt 5-1 Paddy Power

Allianz Hurling League predictions

Wexford v Galway

4pm Saturday

Wexford can be a frustrating outfit to follow as they are capable of putting up big performances against top-tier teams but then invariably slip up against apparently inferior sides, and that was again evident last weekend when Antrim took their scalp.

They also inexplicably threw away a five-point lead point lead in extra time against Dublin the game before. However, it would be foolish to dismiss them against Galway as they always up their game to match their opponents. After losing to Westmeath and Dublin last season, they pulled it out of the fire against Kilkenny on the final day, while they drew with Galway in 2022.

Nothing separated Galway and Kilkenny at the finish last weekend but Henry Shefflin's men seemed flat and really should have take care a Kilkenny side missing Eoin Murphy, Adrian Mullen and Eoin Cody.

They are not inspiring much confidence at the moment and Wexford will be keen to prove a point after a couple of poor results so the handicap seems a couple of points too big.

Waterford v Tipperary

6pm Sunday

This looks set to be a ferocious encounter at Walsh Park as Waterford looked a potent force when defeating Cork a fortnight ago, while, by contrast, Tipperary seemed lifeless in their last outing against Limerick as they crashed to a 15-point defeat.

There's little shame in losing to the All-Ireland champions at their home venue but Limerick barely had to get out of third gear to saunter clear due to a very tame performance from Liam Cahill's side. He would have had much to ponder over the last seven days and there are likely to be numerous changes to the line-up prior to throw-in.

Cathal Barrett returns to the squad and he will be a big addition but it's going to be difficult for them to recapture the form required to defeat this Waterford side who seem to be building momentum.

They brought huge energy levels when winning their opening round and Cork did the form no harm when putting up a strong display against Clare last weekend despite losing. This will require a huge turnaround from Tipperary and Waterford should probably be a shorter price to win this, particularly at home.

Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.