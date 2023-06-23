Weekend hurling predictions and GAA betting tips: Tipperary fancied to topple the Tribesmen

Best bets

Tipperary -1 RTE, 6.15pm Saturday

3pts 10-11 Paddy Power

Tipperary/Tipperary double result

2pts 13-8 Paddy Power

Tipperary to score over 28.5 points

2pts 11-10 Paddy Power

Ryan Taylor to get RTE Man Of The Match RTE, 4pm Saturday

1pt 16-1 Paddy Power

Weekend hurling predictions

Tipperary v Galway

Tipperary put in a flamboyant performance against Offaly last weekend, showing no mercy when racking up a score of 7-38, and they effectively banished the lacklustre display which saw them lose out to Waterford in the final round of the Munster championship, denying them a crack at a Munster final.

They have proved one of the most dangerous teams in Ireland this season. They were desperately unlucky not to beat both Limerick and Cork, both opponents just managing to eke out a draw despite Tipperary being in the ascendancy for large periods. Before that, they did well to see out a win against Clare, albeit they were aided by some fortunate goals.

If you forgive them their loss to Waterford, when Davy Fitz's men came out swinging after being severely rebuked in most quarters, they are a serious outfit and with Jason Forde back fit plus Mark Kehoe and Jake Morris looking menacing, they should have too much firepower for this Galway team.

Galway have been underwhelming in this campaign. They seemed lackadaisical when drawing against Dublin in the penultimate round and they had a golden opportunity to land their first Leinster championship since 2018 two weeks ago when facing a Kilkenny side crippled with injuries. They were patchy throughout again and - although ultimately unlucky - they couldn't get the job done. Tipperary should progress.

Clare v Dublin

Clare might look to have a straightforward task against Dublin, but Micheál Donoghue's men are capable of putting in a big performance when it matters despite not totally convincing when getting past Carlow by ten points last weekend.

Clare only squeezed past Wexford in last season's quarter final and were down by six points going into the last ten minutes so these knockout games can sometimes take on a life of their own. A handicap of seven points seems about right so a speculative bet on Ryan Taylor to get RTE Man Of The Match is a decent punt. He has been spectacular this season and seems to be really thriving in his new role as the championship goes on.

