Weekend hurling predictions and GAA betting tips: Clare can come of age in Munster decider

Best bets

Clare to win RTE, 1.45pm Sunday

2pts 9-4 BoyleSports, Paddy Power

Clare +3

3pts Evs BoyleSports

Clare to win by one to three points

1pt 5-1 BoyleSports

Kilkenny v Galway draw RTE, 4pm Sunday

1pt 8-1 Paddy Power

Kilkenny v Galway under 2.5 total goals

2pts 11-10 Paddy Power

Weekend hurling predictions

Limerick v Clare

Limerick have yet to catch fire this season, but they have still ground out results like champions invariably do and they are still in contention to land their fifth Munster title in a row.

However, on Sunday they face a Clare side who have been in irresistible form and the visitors and look well placed to topple the champions for the second time this season.

Clare concluded the round-robin series with a gutsy one-point victory over Cork, a game in which they dominated the Rebel County for large parts and found themselves eight points to the good early in the second half.

It wasn't as straightforward from thereon in as Cork continued their habit of grabbing goals at crucial stages. But Clare never wilted despite the late onslaught and Diarmuid Ryan struck over a massive 80-metre score late on to put his side in the Munster decider.

Clare have matured significantly in the last couple of seasons and last year's semi-final drubbing at the hands of Kilkenny appears to have spurred them on to greater heights this term.

That was evident in the closing stages of the Cork and Limerick games. On both occasions they didn't panic, showing immense composure to eke out a victory when it looked like the impetus was with their rivals.

They have an ideal blend of attributes in their forward line, whether it be the mere physical presence of Peter Duggan or the graceful flair of Tony Kelly or Aidan McCarthy, and they seem ready to come of age and inflict another defeat on the All-Ireland champions on Sunday.

Limerick have been winning games without playing particularly well, which is always a trait of habitual winners, but they will need to hit the heights of previous years to hold Brian Lohan's team at bay and this intriguing showdown is much closer than bookmakers perhaps believe.

Expect it to go to the wire, but Clare have shown this season that they have the determination to get over the line.

Kilkenny v Galway

Rather surprisingly, Galway are bidding for their first Leinster title since 2018 when they take on Kilkenny on Sunday.

Kilkenny have had the upper hand in this fixture of late, but the hosts must contend with a host of injuries to some of their pivotal players if they are to continue to hold sway.

Adrian Mullen sustained a thumb injury in defeat at Wexford while Mikey Butler and Martin Keoghan also came off early in that contest with leg injuries.

Neither Richie Reid or Paddy Deegan were deemed fit enough to start that day, either, and such an extensive injury list is far from ideal for Derek Lyng's men.

That said, Galway haven't shown enough this term to warrant being 4-5 favourites.

They were fortunate to escape with a draw against Dublin a fortnight ago having been outplayed for large parts of the game. Galway trailed Dublin by 12 points at one stage in the second half before finishing with a flourish to secure. You would imagine Kilkenny will be better placed to capitalise if the Tribesmen are as lacklustre on Sunday.

This is a difficult one to call given Galway haven't convinced in the last couple of years and Kilkenny are struggling with injuries which could leave them vulnerable. It looks poised to develop into a cagey affair and the draw is worth a small interest.

