Weekend Gaelic football predictions and GAA betting tips: Derry can begin new Harte era in style

Best bets

Over 2.5 goals in Meath v Fermanagh

2pts 15-8 Boylesports

Derry -1

2pts 11-4 Paddy Power

Monaghan +5

1pt Evs Boylesports

Down -6

4pts Evs general

Galway -1

4pts 11-10 Paddy Power

Roscommon

2pts 2-1 general

Weekend Gaelic football predictions

Meath v Fermanagh

2.30pm Saturday

Colm O'Rourke begins his second year in charge of Meath without a whole host of defenders, most notably Ronan Ryan, Padraig Harnan and Harry O'Higgins, and he has gone with Darragh Campion at number six which is a very interesting experiment.

That rearguard unit could be vulnerable and given that the Royals scored seven goals in their opening two league games last season, the 15-8 about three or more goals in this game looks terrific value.

Kerry v Derry

5.30pm Saturday, RTE

Jack O'Connor announced during the week that the deadly duo of David and Paudie Clifford would miss the opening two rounds of the league, yet Kerry's price hasn't really drifted as a result.

Kerry lost their opening league match last season to a Donegal side who were in turmoil at the time and it is hard to resist having a nibble on Derry to defy a one-point handicap at 11-4.

Mickey Harte was a surprise appointment, but he hit the ground running with Louth and can do so here too.

Dublin v Monaghan

7.30pm Saturday, TG4

The last time Dublin were in Division 1 they suffered a shock six-point loss to Armagh on the opening night at Croke Park, while they scrambled over Kildare by a single point in their league opener last year. And, that was in Division 2.

They are slow starters so cash in on Monaghan with a five-point headstart on the handicap at evens.

Galway v Mayo

1.45pm Sunday, TG4

There is a real grudge match at Salthill where Galway must still be reeling from their All-Ireland exit to Mayo last year.

The hosts are without a couple of key men, but this opener is much more important to them than it is to Mayo and they could oblige more emphatically than the betting suggests. A Division 1 league title could be within their grasp this spring and a home victory here should kickstart that challenge for top honours.

Wicklow v Down

2pm Sunday

Down look set to stroll through Division 3, a grade they are much too good for, and they can begin their campaign with a comfortable win away to Wicklow. The handicap has been set at six points, but they should take care of business by a double-figure margin given the ammunition they have at their disposal.

Tyrone v Roscommon

3.45pm Sunday, TG4

This is a repeat of last year's opener, only this time Tyrone have home advantage at Healy Park.

Roscommon were five points superior when the sides met at the same stage last year, winning 3-11 to 1-12, and given that Tyrone are beginning a new era without Ronan McNamee, Niall Sludden and Richie Donnelly, who have all retired, as well as Mattie Donnelly and Kieran McGeary, who are both injured, it is hard to fathom how Roscommon can be backed at 2-1.

Sign up to emails from Racing Post Sport and get all the latest news and tips

Today's top sports betting stories

Follow us on Twitter @racingpostsport