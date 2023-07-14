Weekend football predictions and GAA betting tips: Derry all set to scare the champions in last-four showdown

Best bets

Down -2

4pts 10-11 Paddy Power

First-half to be highest scoring in Dublin v Monaghan

3pts 13-8 Betfair, Paddy Power

Derry to be leading at half-time

2pts 2-1 general

Weekend football predictions

Down v Meath

RTE, 3pm Saturday

Two former giants clash in Saturday's Tailteann Cup final and, just like the 1991 All-Ireland final, Down could be the side celebrating.

It will seem strange to some that bookmakers make Down favourites for this tie given Meath beat them in the group stage by two points at Parnell Park. But the most noteworthy statistic from that game was the Ulster side kicking a staggering 17 wides. In a lot of instances, it looked easier to score than miss.

They have obviously done a lot of work behind the scenes in that area since. Down were far more clinical in disposing of Cavan and utterly ruthless in their semi-final demolition of Laois.

Down look a slicker side than Meath and Croke Park certainly suited them in the semi-final. Pat Havern, Odhran Murdock and Liam Kerr have had excellent seasons and can lead the Mourne men to success.

Colm O'Rourke and his management team are making progress with Meath, but they could hit a bump in the road on Saturday with Down expected to comfortably cover the two-point handicap.

Dublin v Monaghan

RTE, 5.30pm Saturday

Dublin should take care of business early against Monaghan so the advice is to back the opening period of play to be the highest-scoring half.

The Dubs scored 4-15 in the opening half of their Leinster rout of Laois, 1-12 in the first period of the provincial final success over Louth and 1-13 in the first 35 minutes against Sligo.

They were sluggish before the break in their quarter-final triumph over Mayo, turning a one-point interval lead into a 12-point win with a slick second-half display, but can fly out of the traps at Croke Park.

Armagh carved out plenty of early chances early against Monaghan. There were at least three occasions when Vinny Corey's charges were exposed at the back and could have conceded goals but they weren't punished due to bad handling or wrong options being taken. Don't expect Dublin to be so forgiving.

The fact Ciaran Kilkenny was dropped for the Mayo win tells you all you need to know about the competition for places right now. Pat Gilroy has returned to the fold - as a waterboy of all things - and you can see his fingerprints all over Dublin's play.

The longer Monaghan can stay in the match the better for their chances but you can bet that a hungry Dublin side will want to put the outcome beyond any doubt before the break.

Odds of 13-8 about the opening period being the highest-scoring half look far too generous given the way Dublin have been wiping the floor with weaker sides this year.

Derry v Kerry

RTE, 4pm Sunday

We belatedly got a glimpse of how good last year's All-Ireland champions still are when Kerry thumped Tyrone in the quarter-finals but don't expect Derry to be so accommodating.

Derry have been here before. They eased to this stage last year only for Galway to send them packing with a five-point defeat. It may have ended 2-8 to 1-6 but Derry were by far the better team in the opening period and galloped into a 0-3 to 0-0 lead.

They squandered numerous chances to extend their advantage before the break but had to make do with going in at half-time on level terms.

Derry are so familiar with their system these days that they can quickly get up to the speed of games and it would come as no surprise to see them make the early running against Kerry.

Jack O'Connor's troops kept Tyrone in the battle until early in the second half last time and it might be even later in the day when they swat away a diligent Derry side who will frustrate them in whatever way they can.

