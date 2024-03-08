Allianz Hurling League predictions and GAA betting tips: Expect a high-scoring affair as Limerick and Tipperary square off

Best bets

Tipperary to score over 24.5 points

4pts 11-10 Paddy Power

Over 52.5 points in Limerick v Tipperary

3pts Evens Paddy Power

Draw in Clare v Kilkenny

1pt 8-1 BoyleSports

Under 47.5 points in Clare v Kilkenny

2pts 10-11 BoyleSports

Allianz Hurling League predictions

Limerick v Tipperary

RTE, 7.35pm Saturday

If the starting line-ups are anything to go by, Saturday's clash between two sides boasting 100 per cent records will be a seismic encounter.

Kyle Hayes is undoubtedly a loss for Limerick but they will be bolstered by the return of the last three hurlers of the year in Cian Lynch, Diarmaid Byrnes and Aaron Gillane as well as Dan Morrissey and Peter Casey, who are also reinstated to the starting 15.

After an underwhelming performance when beating Westmeath by six points last month, Limerick have begun to move through the gears quicker than anticipated, illustrated by an irresistible display when annihilating Dublin by 18 points a fortnight ago.

However, Tipperary are also going along nicely and were particularly impressive against Galway in their penultimate outing. Gearoid O'Connor was their talisman that day but he missed their last game against Westmeath, a game they won cosily enough but would have still been disappointed to concede 2-21 in.

O'Connor returns to take on Limerick, as do Jake Morris and John McGrath who will form a potent full-forward line alongside Jason Forde.

With forwards of that calibre Tipperary can surpass the 25-point mark but Limerick will have little issue keeping pace.

Clare v Kilkenny

TG4, 1.30pm Sunday

Clare will have been disappointed to have only drawn with Wexford a fortnight ago.

The absence of Tony Kelly was always going to leave a considerable hole in Clare's forward line but they still racked up a healthy 1-25 against Cork in the opening round. However, they have managed just 36 points across their last two games against Waterford and Wexford and failed to rattle the net on both occasions.

Kilkenny have enjoyed a successful league campaign to date and remain unbeaten after three games, sharing the spoils with Wexford before claiming hard-fought wins over Cork and Offaly.

They have a psychological edge over Clare having inflicted two sore defeats on them in the All-Ireland semi-finals in the last two seasons, so you can be certain that there won't be any quarter given on Sunday.

Given Clare's scoring woes it could be tight, and although Kilkenny have conceded four goals during their 2024 league campaign, they've surrendered just 21 points per game on average.

Expect this to go down to the wire and, with points likely to be at a premium, the draw looks worth chancing at generous odds.

