Allianz Hurling League predictions and GAA betting tips: Limerick to put Tribesmen to the sword
Free GAA tips, best bets and analysis for this weekend's Hurling action
Best bets
Limerick -4
4pts Evens Paddy Power
Limerick -5
2pts 5-4 Paddy Power
Limerick -6
2pts 13-8 Paddy Power
Kilkenny to win by 1-3 points
1pt 7-2 Paddy Power
Allianz Hurling League predictions
Galway v Limerick
RTE, 1.15pm Saturday
Galway have run Limerick close in recent years but the Tribesmen face a mammoth task this weekend given they will be without arguably their two most influential players in Conor Whelan and Daithi Burke, who received red cards in their eight-point win over Dublin.
It's difficult to weigh up Galway's form given they racked up massive scores against Westmeath and Antrim but Tipperary looked quite comfortable in disposing of them by five points.
They looked in a spot of trouble against Dublin with 20 minutes to go before Ronan Hayes saw the line and they don't appear to be in the necessary vein of form to trouble this Limerick side.
By contrast, the All-Ireland champions gave Dublin an 18-point hammering on their penultimate outing and they have since introduced more of their marquee players into the equation including Cian Lynch, Aaron Gillane and Diarmuid Byrnes.
They defeated a strong Tipperary side by a point in their latest outing but they were value for much more than the winning margin having controlled the second half and Jake Morris plundered a goal late on after an uncharacteristic defensive mix-up to put a gloss on the scoreline for the losing side.
John Kiely's men are hitting top gear earlier than anticipated and they should put Galway to the sword.
Waterford v Kilkenny
3pm Saturday
Wexford consigned Waterford to relegation last weekend and they will need a defiant display against Kilkenny to give them any sort of momentum going into the Munster Championship.
Davy Fitz's men have form of turning up despite being down and out given they defeated Tipperary in the last round of Munster last season when they had zero prospects of progressing prior to the game.
They won't take this game for granted given the rivalry between them and Kilkenny and their star players, such as Dessie Hutchinson and Jamie Barron, are in need of game-time before they contest the championship, so this should not be the walkover the odds suggest.
Like Waterford, Kilkenny are having issues up front after Clare restricted them to just 16 points last weekend. Both sides are quite resolute in defence and this could be a tight contest with Kilkenny ultimately edging it, but not having much to spare.
Published on 15 March 2024inGAA tips
Last updated 15:25, 15 March 2024
