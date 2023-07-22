All-Ireland Hurling Championship final predictions and Limerick v Kilkenny betting tips: Kilkenny underestimated in their bid for first title since 2015

Where to watch the All-Ireland Hurling Championship final

Limerick v Kilkenny

RTE & BBC iPlayer, 3.30pm Sunday

All-Ireland Hurling Championship final predictions

After another exhilarating Hurling Championship, we are as we were 12 months ago with Limerick and Kilkenny contesting the All-Ireland final on Sunday. Limerick will aim to cement their position as one of the greatest teams in history by securing their fourth title in a row, while Kilkenny will be seeking their first title since 2015.

Like all good champions, Limerick have coped with adversity in commendable fashion this term. Sean Finn sustained a cruciate injury in their loss to Clare earlier in the year, robbing the champions of one of the country's top defenders, while they also had to get through their semi-final without the services of their hugely influential captain Declan Hannon.

The nine-point victory over Galway was emphatic and once they got into top gear in the second half, it seemed it was just a matter of how far they were going to extend clear of the Tribesmen. But it is easy to forget that they didn't look their usual imperious selves earlier in the campaign. They scraped through the Munster Championship courtesy of marginal victories over Waterford and Cork, a draw with Tipperary and a defeat to Clare before avenging that loss against Brian Lohan's men in the Munster final where Clare were incredibly wasteful in front of the posts.

Excluding the second half against Galway, Limerick have looked beatable this season, particularly when teams opt to go short with their puckouts and avoid their towering half-back line.

Kilkenny are a team who never panic and should they hit the lead on Sunday, you can almost be guaranteed they won't wilt. Once Clare seemed to be getting on top in the semi-final, Derek Lyng's men did exceptionally well to take the sting out of their challenge by going short and retaining possession. They also seem to be finishing each of their games with a flourish, best illustrated by the way they orchestrated a late goal the in the Leinster final to pip Galway, and by some crucial late scores in their semi-final.

Limerick haven't been ahead at half-time in their last four championship games but John Kiely's men tend to inevitably wear down their opponents in the second period. However, Kilkenny seem to possess the tools to resist such an onslaught.

Their mental fortitude in clutch situations coupled with their hunger for work gives hope that they can absorb the impact when Limerick stretch out into their final gear and this is quite a different Limerick team from the one that defeated Kilkenny in the final by just two points last season.

As well as Limerick having to line up without Finn and Hannon, the repositioning of Kyle Hayes and the form of Gearoid Hegarty will encourage Kilkenny supporters. Both Hayes and Hegarty caused havoc in Kilkenny's half-back line last year, with Hegarty winning man of the match after scoring 1-5, assisting seven points and winning ten puck outs.

That was undoubtedly the winning of the game but Hegarty has not hit the same heights this year as he did 12 months ago, while Hayes has relocated back to the half-back line, although it should be pointed out that Kilkenny have Cian Lynch to contend with this year.

The handicap looks to underestimate Kilkenny and a draw looks a distinct possibility, especially when you consider that of Limerick's seven games this season, the Galway match was the only contest which resulted in a winning margin of more than two points. Kilkenny also haven't lost a 70-minute championship game by more than four points since the 2019 final.

All but one of Limerick's six championship matches have featured 53 points or under and this looks set to be a cagey contest at the beginning, with both teams flooding the middle third and Kilkenny matching Limerick for physicality in the opening exchanges.

