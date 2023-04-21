All-Ireland Hurling Championship outright predictions and GAA betting tips: Limerick deserved favourites to lift Liam MacCarthy Cup

Best bets

All-Ireland Hurling Championship predictions

The All-Ireland Senior Hurling Championship gets into full swing this weekend and Limerick are again the team everyone has to beat.

Limerick have already been in irresistible form this season after coasting to a first league triumph since 2020. They appear to be much sharper at this early stage of the season than they have in recent years and look incredibly hard to oppose in the outright market, even at extremely skinny odds, so seeking value elsewhere is advised.

Galway have perhaps been slightly overrated by bookmakers meaning Kilkenny appeal as an attractive bet to win their fourth Leinster Championship on the bounce at 5-4.

Kilkenny enjoyed a successful league campaign, particularly impressing in their semi-final win over Cork. They were no match for Limerick in the final, but they still have a fully-fit Adrian Mullen and TJ Reid yet to enter the fray and they will be difficult to topple in Leinster, especially considering they comfortably held off Galway in last year's provincial final.

Should they win Leinster, odds of 4-1 about them meeting Limerick in the All-Ireland final for the second season in a row would look attractive given that they will avoid the Munster champions, which Limerick are 3-10 to become for the fifth season in a row.

Wexford were pretty uninspiring in the league but they will fancy themselves to pip Dublin for the third spot to come out of Leinster. A fully-fit Lee Chin will be crucial to their chances but if he can hit the heights he is capable of then they should squeeze through.

Should they achieve that, they will likely meet the Munster finalists in the semi-finals and they could conceivably cause an upset given they ran Clare close last season before running out of steam late on. They are capable of producing their best in big games and look a decent shout to make the last four.

Tipperary impressed throughout the league campaign and Liam Cahill seems to have his charges coming to the boil nicely. They retain some strong scoring power with Jake Morris and Jason Forde looking potent, while Seamus Callanan and John McGrath will likely have a big say at some stage this summer.

They are a strong fancy to make it out of Munster and they could go deep into the competition with a semi-final berth looking a distinct possibility.

In truth, it will take a monumental effort to topple Limerick as they look almost untouchable at the moment.

Peter Casey has adopted a deep lying role this season and featured prominently in their league campaign. He looks set to play a starring role in the Championship.

Casey missed the majority of last year due to the cruciate ligament injury he sustained in the 2021 final, but he was on course to be named man of the match that day having scored five points from play before he had to be substituted at half-time. Quotes of 25-1 about him being crowned Player of the Year look too big to ignore.

Aaron Gillane put in a spectacular performance in the league final against Kilkenny, scoring 1-7, and he has been one of the most consistent inside forwards in Ireland for the last couple of years. He seems to be hitting his prime now and is another major player for individual honours.

