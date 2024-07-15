Tuesday's Scottish League Cup predictions: betting preview and free football tips

When to bet

By 7.45pm Tuesday

Best bets

Motherwell to win & over 2.5 goals

1pt 20-21 bet365, Betfair

Ayr

1pt 6-4 BoyleSports

Scottish League Cup predictions

Motherwell made a strong start to their Scottish League Cup campaign with a 3-0 Fir Park victory over Edinburgh City over the weekend and the Steelmen can follow up with another comfortable success at Montrose.

Stuart Kettlewell has conducted some strong business this summer, bringing in nine new players, and it paid dividends against Edinburgh as centre-back Kofi Balmer scored on his debut and fellow new recruit Krisztian Hegyi kept a clean sheet in goal.

The Steelmen racked up a whopping 19 shots on the Edinburgh goal and took nine corners, whereas their weekend opponents failed to earn a single flag-kick and registered only one shot of any description.

The fourth-tier Citizens were out of their depth against Premiership opposition, and that may also apply to Montrose, who were battered at Partick on Saturday despite what the 3-2 scoreline suggests.

Backing Motherwell and over 2.5 goals looks the best approach in what could be an authoritative victory for the Steelmen.

Ayr have made some astute additions to their squad, and the Honest Men can begin their League Cup campaign with a home victory over Falkirk.

Anton Dowds, George Oakley and Jay Henderson look useful additions to Scott Brown’s squad and Ayr got the better of top-flight Kilmarnock in a pre-season friendly only last week.

That wasn’t a competitive contest, but there is enough rivalry between the Honest Men and Killie to ensure a combative tie and Brown’s side are fancied to see off Falkirk at Somerset Park.

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.