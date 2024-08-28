Thursday's Europa and Conference League playoffs predictions and free football tips

Best bets

Brann

3pm

1pt 17-20 Betfair

TNS-TNS double result

SolidSport, 6.30pm

1pt 7-5 BoyleSports

Besiktas to win & over 2.5 goals

7pm

2pts 21-20 bet365, BoyleSports

Thursday Europa and Conference League playoffs predictions

Enzo Maresca made solid inroads in his first notable goal as Chelsea boss by leading his side to a 2-0 win over Servette last week and they will be looking to secure Conference League qualification when they head to Switzerland for the second leg of their playoff tie.

The Blues looked shaky at times at Stamford Bridge – they registered fewer shots, shots on target and corners than their visitors – but used their huge squad well and showed more than enough in their 6-2 rout of Wolves on Sunday to suggest they will be playing their part in the group stage next month.

Hearts, however, may not be so lucky in the Europa League. A heartbreaking own goal from Daniel Oyegoke in the 96th minute means they have a one-goal deficit to overcome on Plzen and breaking down the Czech side could prove difficult based on the Scottish side's first-leg showing in which they managed just two shots on target.

One British side who have practically booked their place in the group stage are The New Saints, who are on the brink of making it through the qualifying rounds for of a European competition for the first time in their history.

TNS convincingly won their first leg against Panevezys 3-0 and will be confident of achieving an equally dominant victory at home.

The Welsh champions were deserved winners in Lithuania, restricting their hosts to only eight shots, none of which were on target, and backed by a big crowd, they should dominate from start to finish at Park Hall.

Craig Harrison's men are unbeaten in their previous five Conference League home matches and should have far too much for a Panevezys side who have won only one of their last 13 games.

It seems likely TNS will be joined in the group stage by Norwegian outfit Brann, who were utterly dominant when winning the first leg of their playoff 2-0 and should have no issues in seeing off Astana.

A 2-0 scoreline was flattering to Astana, who managed only six shots to their hosts' 21. The side from Kazakhstan may fare slightly better at home, but an utterly humiliating second-half showing in the first leg suggests even some support from the crowd will not be enough to stop their visitors.

Brann took a 12th-minute lead in the first leg and only grew in confidence from then on, recording a monstrous 91 percent of the possession in the second half.

The Norwegian side are not known for sitting back and have they fourth-highest goal tally in the Eliteserien this term, so they will be looking to beat Astana once more rather than sit on their lead.

In the Europa League, Besiktas's tie with Lugano is finely poised after a 3-3 draw last Thursday. However, Giovanni van Bronckhorst's men are unbeaten in six home matches and thrashed Galatasaray 5-0 in the Turkish Super Cup final at the start of the month, suggesting they should put the tie to bed in Istanbul.

Besiktas have scored 14 goals in four games this term, while nine of Lugano's ten matches this season have gone over 2.5 goals and the ball hit the net six times in the first leg, so it could pay to back plenty of scoring action in this clash alongside a home win.

