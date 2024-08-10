- More
Scottish football predictions: betting preview and free football tips
Free football tips, best bets and analysis for Sunday's matches from the Scottish Premiership.
When to bet and where to watch
Hibernian vs Celtic
Sky Sports Main Event & Football, 12.30pm Sunday
Aberdeen vs St Mirren
3pm Sunday
Best bets
Celtic to win & both teams to score
1pt 13-8 bet365
Aberdeen
1pt Evs Hills
Scottish football predictions
Celtic's defence of their Scottish Premiership title got off to the perfect start with a 4-0 win over Kilmarnock last week and Brendan Rodgers's side look likely to apply the same level of ruthlessness for their trip to Hibernian.
Their opponents will be licking their wounds after a 3-0 loss at St Mirren, but Hibs may take some heart from some decent Easter Road showings at the end of last season.
They won four of their last six home matches, although three of those victories came after they were consigned to the bottom half of the standings following the split, and they may also be encouraged by the fact that Celtic have kept just two clean sheets in their last eight league games on the road.
The Bhoys have already demonstrated that they are again the team to beat in Scotland - they had 32 attempts on goal against Killie - but a defence playing in front of a new goalkeeper in Kasper Schmeichel may still need a bit of time to adjust, so it is worth chancing that their Edinburgh hosts can find the net even if the Glasgow outfit take all three points.
In the two 3pm kick-offs, Aberdeen can continue their strong start to life under new manager Jimmy Thelin with a win over St Mirren.
The Buddies will be buzzing after beating Hibs, but they have a lot to prove on the road this season having won just one of their final nine away matches last term.
They remain in the Europa Conference League qualifiers after a fine campaign last season, but the Dons look to be on the upgrade under their new boss.
The Pittodrie outfit took 13 points from five games after falling into the bottom half after the split last term and they have carried on the good work this season.
A total of 15 goals in four League Cup games will have given their confidence a further boost and they can build on last week's 2-1 win at St Johnstone.
