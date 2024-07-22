Tuesday's Scottish football predictions: betting preview and free football tips

When to bet

7.45pm Tuesday

Best bets

Hamilton or draw double chance v Ross County

2pts 4-5 general

Arbroath to beat Inverness

1pt 7-2 Boyles

Scottish football predictions

It’s tight at the top of Group H in the Scottish League Cup with two points separating Raith, Ross County and Hamilton.

Raith have played a game more than their qualification rivals and Hamilton look a good bet to move to the top of the section with victory against County at New Douglas Park.

The Accies return to the Scottish Championship this season and John Rankin has been busy adding useful performers Nikolay Todorov, Barry Maguire, Steven Bradley, Sean McGinty and Oli Shaw to a squad that already contained talented players Euan Henderson, Jamie Barjonas and Kevin O’Hara.

Hamilton were held to a 0-0 draw by Stirling in their season opener but they looked far more complete when hammering Stranraer 3-0 last time out in a contest where the Accies struck 17 shots on goal.

County hit three goals from only four shots on target when winning 3-1 at Stranraer and Don Cowie’s side lost the shot and corner count when enjoying a fair share of fortune to beat Raith 2-1 in Dingwall on Saturday.

Hamilton look excellent value to avoid defeat this evening.

Elsewhere, Arbroath are a bet to cause an upset at Inverness.

It’s two defeats from two Scottish League Cup matches for The Red Lichties, but Jim McIntyre’s men frustrated Dundee for a long period before succumbing to a Luke McCowan spot-kick and Scott Stewart’s first-half red card spoiled Arbroath’s chances when they lost 3-0 to Annan.

Inverness were also beaten by Annan and only 682 Caley Thistle fans showed up for the 3-0 home win over Bonnyrigg Rose so Tuesday evening's Caledonian Stadium contest may not even feel like a home match for Duncan Ferguson’s side.

Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.