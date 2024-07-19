- More
Scottish football predictions: betting preview and free football tips
Free football tips, best bets and analysis for Saturday's matches from the Scottish League Cup.
When to bet & where to watch
Edinburgh City v Partick Thistle
Saturday 3pm
Ross County v Raith Rovers
Saturday 3pm
Dundee United v Ayr
Premier Sports 1, Saturday 5.15pm
Best bets
Partick Thistle to win and over 3.5 goals
3pts 17-20 Hills
Both teams to score and over 2.5 goals in Ross County v Raith Rovers
1pt 20-21 bet365, Boyles
Scottish football predictions
Dundee United bounced back from a disappointing opening loss to Falkirk with a 3-0 win over Stenhousemuir and they now take on Ayr as the Scottish League Cup group stages continue.
The Honest Men beat Falkirk 1-0 in midweek and should be able to give a decent account of themselves in this TV clash.
Earlier in the day, Edinburgh City face a tough task as they host Partick Thistle and it could be another ugly scoreline for the home team.
The Citizens were beaten 5-0 by Clyde in midweek after losing 3-0 to Motherwell last weekend.
They have been in freefall for some time, picking up just eight points and conceding 98 goals in 36 League One games last season.
Edinburgh may leak more goals against Thistle, who were the second-top scorers in the Championship last term.
The Jags have added some interesting attacking options over the close season, particularly former Dundee United man Logan Chalmers, and they are among the favourites to win the second tier this season.
They beat Montrose 3-2 in their first League Cup game and this may be another high-scoring win for Kris Doolan’s side. Take over 3.5 goals in an away victory.
There are plenty of one-sided affairs on the day’s card but one of the most competitive sees Raith visit Ross County.
These two met in the Scottish Premiership playoff just 55 days ago, when the Staggies came out on top 6-1 on aggregate.
Raith have not shown many signs of battle scars from that however, winning their first two League Cup games this term, and they should more than play their part in what could be an entertaining contest.
Four of the last five meetings between this pair have gone over 2.5 goals and both teams to score has landed in six of the last eight head-to-heads.
Combine those two in what should be a cup tie to relish.
Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.
