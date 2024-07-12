Saturday's Scottish League Cup predictions: betting preview and free football tips

When to bet

3pm Saturday

Best bets

Annan

2pts 7-4 Hills

Morton to win & over 2.5 goals

1pt 6-5 bet365

Scottish League Cup predictions

The Scottish League Cup kicks off on Saturday and it couldn’t have come at a worse time for Inverness.

Caley Thistle are a club in turmoil after their relegation to League One last term and their woes could increase at Annan.

Inverness have opted to stick with manager Duncan Ferguson, which has more to do with financial struggles than managerial ability, and a whole host of players have departed the Highland side.

Chairman Ross Morrison has resigned after provoking a fan revolt with a proposed training ground move to Fife and it’s a surprise to see Ferguson’s side as favourites at Annan.

The Black and Gold are a solid and settled side under Peter Murphy and Annan can be backed for a Galabank victory.

Morton have made some interesting signings as they look to build on last season’s fifth-place Championship finish, with nine players already through the door, and Dougie Imrie’s men look a bet at East Fife.

The Ton have form in cup competitions after shocking SPL side Motherwell in last term’s Scottish Cup, and Morton looked well prepared for their season opener against St Mirren in a friendly this week.

East Fife ended their League Two campaign with four straight defeats and they look up against it when Morton go to Bayview.

Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.