James Milton: Football predictions & free betting accumulator tips

Best bets

Over 3.5 goals in Fulham v Newcastle

3pm Saturday

2pts 13-10 bet365, Betfair, Hills

QPR to win to nil v Sheffield Wednesday

3pm Saturday

1pt 23-10 Betfair, Paddy Power

Bologna to beat Frosinone

TNT Sports 3, 11.30am Sunday

3pts 10-11 general

Best Premier League bet

Fulham v Newcastle

3pm Saturday

Kevin Keegan had entertaining spells in charge of Fulham and Newcastle and both clubs have recently been playing with Keegan-esque verve.

Fulham have won seven of their last ten home Premier League matches, including back-to-back 3-0 victories over Brighton and Tottenham in their last two fixtures at Craven Cottage.

Since the win over Spurs, however, Marco Silva's men had to fight back from 3-1 down to draw 3-3 at struggling Sheffield United and conceded three first-half goals in Tuesday's 3-1 defeat at Nottingham Forest.

Over 3.5 goals has been a winning bet in ten of Newcastle's 12 league matches since Christmas and that trend may well continue at Fulham.

The Magpies came from 3-1 down to beat West Ham 4-3 at St James' Park last weekend but their most recent away results were a 3-2 loss at Chelsea and a 4-1 defeat at Arsenal and another lively trip to London looks likely.

Best EFL bet

QPR v Sheffield Wednesday

3pm Saturday

A run of five wins in eight Championship matches has hauled QPR out of relegation trouble and they can take another step towards confirming their second-tier status with a home win over second-bottom Sheffield Wednesday.

The Hoops have hit form at a crucial stage of the season, grinding out narrow victories over Bristol City, Rotherham, highflying Leicester, Birmingham and Swansea as well as draws with Sunderland and playoff hopefuls West Brom.

Centre-back Steve Cook has scored in QPR's last two wins, bagging the only goal of the game at Swansea on Monday, and right-back Jimmy Dunne's stunning late strike sealed a 2-1 home victory against Birmingham.

Cook, Dunne and their fellow defenders should shine at the other end of the pitch this weekend and QPR are worth backing to win to nil against lowly Wednesday.

The Owls managed just one shot on target in a 2-0 defeat at Middlesbrough last time out, having been thumped 6-0 at Ipswich in their previous away game.

Danny Rohl's men have scored only three goals and had 16 shots on target in their last six league games – a run that includes 1-0 wins over fellow strugglers Plymouth and bottom club Rotherham.

Best European bet

Frosinone v Bologna

TNT Sports 3, 11.30am Sunday

Bologna's stunning form in Serie A has prompted suggestions that coach Thiago Motta might be in the running to succeed Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool.

Motta's immediate focus is on delivering Champions League qualification for Bologna, who can claim a ninth win in ten games when they travel to lowly Frosinone on Sunday.

The only blot on Bologna's recent record was a 1-0 defeat to runaway leaders Inter while Frosinone have been outclassed by Italy's elite this season, losing 12 of their 13 matches against teams in the top eight.

Weekend accumulators

Banker

MK Dons

League Two's bottom club Forest Green were thumped 3-0 by Stockport in their last home fixture and face another free-scoring, promotion-chasing side in MK Dons

Blowout

Everton

The Toffees have won only one of their last 17 matches in 90 minutes and visitors Burnley are unbeaten in four games, including 2-2 draws at West Ham and Chelsea

Accumulator

Bournemouth 10-11, QPR Evs, MK Dons 4-5, Bologna 10-11. £1 accumulator returns £13.13 with Hills.

Both teams to score

Games at Coventry 11-20, Blackburn 1-2, Monza 3-4. £1 accumulator returns £4.07 with Coral.

