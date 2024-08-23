Expert EFL predictions and free football tips from Dan Childs

When to bet

Best bets

Reading or draw double chance

2pts 3-4 Coral, Hills, Ladbrokes

Colchester

2pts 11-10 general

Rotherham draw no bet

1pt 21-20 Coral, Ladbrokes

Gillingham draw no bet

1pt 11-10 general

Dan Childs's EFL predictions

Wrexham vs Reading

Upwardly mobile Wrexham and cash-strapped Reading have been heading in opposite directions in recent seasons, but there could be some respite for the Royals this weekend because they are decent value to claim at least a share of the points when the pair meet in Wales.

Reading were a Premier League club when their popular former owner John Madejski relinquished control in 2012. However, they were relegated the season after and have never reclaimed top-flight status.

And under the ownership of Chinese businessman Dai Yongge, who has run the club since May 2017, their fortunes have gone from bad to worse.

Reading finished 17th in League One last season after a campaign hampered by off-field turmoil and the imposition of a six-point deduction.

But just when Royals' fans were reaching the end of their tether, reasons for hope have emerged.

Four points from their first two matches represents a solid start on the pitch and off it there have been reports about an impending resolution to the ownership saga, with former Wycombe chairman Rob Couhig proceeding with efforts to buy out Yongge's controlling stake.

Reading's nightmare may be coming to an end, and if they can punch their considerable weight in League One then they could just enter the promotion race.

Winning promotions is something Wrexham have become accustomed to.

The Welsh club have risen from the National League to League One in just two seasons and have made a bold start to life in the third tier, winning 3-2 at home to Wycombe and drawing 0-0 at Bolton.

However, they were indebted to goalkeeper Arthur Okonkwo for making a string of fine saves against the Trotters and talk of them challenging for a third successive promotion may prove to be wide of the mark.

Wrexham have received a lot of plaudits but they might be getting a tad too much respect from the markets and are opposable favourites this weekend.

Colchester vs Harrogate

Colchester are hoping for a much-improved League Two campaign after flirting with relegation last season.

The Essex outfit finished 22nd and only secured their safety on the final day of the campaign.

But they have strengthened in each of the last two transfer windows and the fruits of their recruitment drive were seen last weekend as they beat sectional heavyweights MK Dons 2-0 on home soil.

Based on that performance there is every chance of United competing towards the top end of the division, and they should certainly fare better than opponents Harrogate, who have taken just one point from their first two games.

The Yorkshire visitors got off the mark with a fortunate 3-3 draw at Accrington last weekend but they face a tougher challenge at Colchester, who can notch back-to-back league triumphs.

Wycombe vs Rotherham

Rotherham are expected to be one of League One's big-hitters this season and they can post their first victory of the campaign by getting the better of Wycombe at Adams Park.

The Millers drew 0-0 at home to Bristol Rovers last Saturday despite winning the shot count 20 to five but they may have better luck against the Chairboys, who have lost both league games, conceding six goals in the process.

Fleetwood vs Gillingham

Gillingham are one of only three League Two teams with maximum points and they can maintain their 100 per cent record with a win at Fleetwood.

The Gills have built a strong enough squad to challenge for promotion and should edge past a Cod Army side who have been riding their luck.

Fleetwood are seventh in the division with four points and only two goals conceded but their expected-goals against tally stands at 4.14, the third-highest in the division.

Accumulator

Middlesbrough 1-2, Watford 10-11, Colchester 10-11, Newport 7-5

£1 acca returns £13.13 with Coral, Ladbrokes

First goalscorer

Luke Molyneux Doncaster vs Morecambe

at 6-1 Coral, Hills, Ladbrokes

Classy Doncaster attacker Luke Molyneux has helped himself to three goals this season and could land the first blow for his team against Morecambe.

