Expert EFL predictions and free football tips from Dan Childs

When to bet

Kick-offs from 12.30pm

Best bets

Middlesbrough

12.30pm

3pts 21-20 BoyleSports, Coral, Ladbrokes

Stockport draw no bet

3pm

2pts 6-4 bet365, BoyleSports

Carlisle

12.30pm

3pts 7-5 Betfair, Hills, Paddy Power

Doncaster

3pm

3pts 17-20 Betfair, Hills, Paddy Power

Dan Childs's EFL predictions

Derby v Middlesbrough

Middlesbrough were disappointed to finish outside the Championship playoffs last season but they are targeting a bolder promotion push in 2024-25 and can move on to six points by defeating Derby at Pride Park Stadium.

All managers like to have strength in depth so Boro boss Michael Carrick should have been delighted by his team's 3-0 victory at Leeds in Wednesday's EFL Cup first-round tie.

Carrick made seven changes for the midweek trip to Elland Road, but his team ran out comfortable winners with several fringe players staking a claim for involvement in Boro's Championship starting 11.

However, Boro were solid 1-0 victors at home to Swansea in their Championship opener and the bulk of those players should get the nod against Derby as the Teessiders chase a fifth successive victory in all competitions.

While Middlesbrough seem to be on the charge, Derby are struggling to find their feet at the higher level.

The Rams were beaten 4-2 at Blackburn last Friday and had to work hard for a 2-1 success at home to League Two Chesterfield in the EFL Cup.

Derby manager Paul Warne has been open about the need to do a lot more squad strengthening and expects some late movement in the transfer window.

However, his team looked well short of the required standard at Ewood Park and they could be taught another harsh lesson by Boro, who look capable of laying down a genuine title challenge.

Blackpool v Stockport

Stockport experienced the joint-heaviest defeat of the EFL Cup first round, going down 6-1 at home to Blackburn, but they can bounce back with a League One victory over Blackpool at Bloomfield Road.

Knockout progress was not seen as a priority for Stockport manager Dave Challinor, who sent out a youthful side to face Blackburn and gave the vast majority of his senior men the evening off.

Challinor admitted to not being surprised at the outcome but he expects higher standards from his first 11, who excelled in last Saturday's 2-0 triumph at home to Cambridge.

Stockport were worthy winners last weekend and their chances of beating Blackpool will be boosted by the support of an estimated 4,000 travelling fans.

Blackpool are in danger of being outsung in the stands and they could struggle on the pitch unless they improve on last Saturday's performance in a 2-1 loss at Crawley.

The Tangerines were deservedly beaten by a Crawley side touted as one of the relegation favourites and Blackpool could be exposed by Stockport, who are a tasty odds-against draw-no-bet wager.

Carlisle v Barrow

Carlisle followed last season's relegation from League One with a 4-1 loss at Gillingham last weekend, but their fortunes could turn when they take on Cumbrian rivals Barrow at Brunton Park.

Having to witness a heavy defeat in Kent was another blow for Carlisle's long-suffering fans. But manager Paul Simpson refused to be too downbeat and his sober assessment was probably accurate because his team clocked an xG (expected goals) of 1.91, which was substantially higher than Gillingham's (0.81).

Carlisle's luck will turn at some point and the moment could arrive against Barrow, who won 1-0 at home to Crewe last weekend but have not triumphed on their travels throughout 2024.

Newport v Doncaster

Doncaster were League Two's form side towards the end of last season and they can chalk up a 12th league win in 13 games by defeating Newport at Rodney Parade.

Rovers were 4-1 winners at home to Accrington last Saturday and look far superior to County, who were beaten 3-2 at Cheltenham.

Accumulator

Burnley 1-2, Huddersfield 8-11, Bradford 3-4, Doncaster 17-20

£1 acca returns £8.39 with William Hill

First goalscorer

Armando Dobra Crewe v Chesterfield

at 15-2 Coral, Ladbrokes

The 23-year-old Chesterfield attacker has scored twice in two appearances this season and his hot streak could continue.

