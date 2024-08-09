Expert EFL predictions and free football tips from Aaron Ashley

When to bet

Championship

Sky Sports+, 12.30pm

League One

Sky Sports+, 5.30pm

League Two

Sky Sports+, 3pm

Best bets

Coventry draw no bet vs Stoke

2pts 20-21 BoyleSports

Stockport

2pts 7-10 general

Wrexham

1pt Evs general

Newport or draw double chance vs Cheltenham

2pts Evs general

Aaron Ashley's EFL predictions

The first Saturday of the new EFL season will be like no other with every fixture on the opening weekend being shown live on Sky Sports, via either their existing channels or their dedicated streaming service, Sky Sports+.

The Championship games kick off at 12.30pm, with League Two occupying the usual 3pm slot and League One bringing the curtain down on the day's action at 5.30pm.

Sky Sports Football will be airing one match from each division, which begins with Oxford at home to Norwich before MK Dons entertain Bradford and League One favourites Birmingham host Reading.

Stoke vs Coventry

Coventry look in a strong place to have a productive Championship campaign under manager Mark Robins and the playoff runners-up from two seasons ago can get off to a winning start at Stoke.

The Sky Blues reached the FA Cup semi-final last season, pushing eventual winners Manchester United to a penalty shootout, and that cup run played a big part in their slow finish to the Championship campaign.

Despite losing six of their final eight matches, Cov still finished ninth and the goals of Haji Wright and Ellis Simms should help them to progress further.

Robins has had a strong summer of recruitment, bolstering his squad with the signings of Brandon Thomas-Asante, Jack Rudoni and Luis Binks, the latter having spent last season on loan from Bologna.

Stoke, meanwhile, were 17th last season - their sixth successive bottom-half finish - and they won only four of their final 16 home league outings.

Coventry were 1-0 winners at the bet365 Stadium in February last season and they are well capable of repeating the feat.

Wrexham vs Wycombe

Newly-promoted Wrexham are expected to create a good impression in League One despite the rise in class and they can celebrate success on their third-tier return at home to Wycombe.

There are sure to be plenty of eyes on Wrexham, who are backed by the funds of their Hollywood owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, and a sell-out crowd is anticipated in this curtain-raiser which ought to go well for them.

The Dragons won 17 of their 23 home games in last season's promotion from League Two and they will be confident of finishing above the Chairboys, who failed to win 14 of their final 20 away matches last term.

Stockport vs Cambridge

Like Wrexham, last season’s League Two champions Stockport are expected to thrive in a deeper division and they can start well at home to Cambridge.

Dave Challinor's summer business has been brilliant and they lost only three of their 23 home league games last season.

Cambridge struggled on their League One travels last term, winning only four times in 23 attempts, and the feelgood factor at Edgeley Park makes this a tricky starting point.

Cheltenham vs Newport

There is some intrigue surrounding Newport this season, with the Exiles appointing a new manager in Nelson Jardim and seeing a mass overhaul in personnel.

Jardim has vowed to provide a more possession-based game and he has incorporated 13 new players, many of whom are young, hungry graduates from Premier League and Championship academies.

There is a clear plan in place and it could transform Newport, who look a big price to avoid defeat at a Cheltenham side who will have to adjust following last season's relegation from League One.

The Robins failed to win 16 of their 23 home league matches last term and they have also seen a huge turnaround in personnel. Former County manager Michael Flynn has a bit of a point to prove, too, and they represent poor odds-on favourites.

Accumulator

Doncaster 4-7, Walsall 13-20, Birmingham 4-7, Stockport 7-10.

£1 acca returns £6.91 with Coral.

First goalscorer

Emmanuel Latte Lath Middlesbrough vs Swansea

at 5-1 BoyleSports

The Boro forward racked up 16 goals in 30 Championship appearances last season, scoring in their final six league games which includes a brace in a 2-0 win at home to Swansea.

