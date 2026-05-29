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The Assist

WATCH: The Assist – Champions League final preview for PSG vs Arsenal

WATCH: The Assist – Champions League final preview for PSG vs Arsenal

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WATCH: The Assist – the football betting show from the Racing Post
WATCH: The Assist – the football betting show from the Racing Post
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WATCH: The Assist – Champions League Matchday 8 preview show
WATCH: The Assist – Champions League Matchday 8 preview show
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WATCH: The Assist – the football betting show from the Racing Post
WATCH: The Assist – the football betting show from the Racing Post
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WATCH: The Assist – Champions League Matchday 7 preview show
WATCH: The Assist – Champions League Matchday 7 preview show
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WATCH: The Assist – the football betting show from the Racing Post
WATCH: The Assist – the football betting show from the Racing Post
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WATCH: The Assist – a Half-Time Team Talk special with Paul Robinson
WATCH: The Assist – a Half-Time Team Talk special with Paul Robinson
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WATCH: The Assist – the football betting show from the Racing Post
WATCH: The Assist – the football betting show from the Racing Post
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Video
WATCH: The Assist – the football betting show from the Racing Post
WATCH: The Assist – the football betting show from the Racing Post
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Video
The Assist – the football betting show from the Racing Post
The Assist – the football betting show from the Racing Post
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Video
The Assist – the football betting show from the Racing Post
The Assist – the football betting show from the Racing Post
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Video
WATCH: The Assist – Champions League Matchday 6 preview show
WATCH: The Assist – Champions League Matchday 6 preview show
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Video
WATCH: The Assist – the football betting show from the Racing Post
WATCH: The Assist – the football betting show from the Racing Post
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Video
WATCH: The Assist – the football betting show from the Racing Post
WATCH: The Assist – the football betting show from the Racing Post
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Video
WATCH: The Assist – Champions League Matchday 5 preview show
WATCH: The Assist – Champions League Matchday 5 preview show
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Video
WATCH: The Assist – the football betting show from the Racing Post
WATCH: The Assist – the football betting show from the Racing Post
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Video
WATCH: The Assist – the football betting show from the Racing Post
WATCH: The Assist – the football betting show from the Racing Post
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Video
WATCH: The Assist – Champions League Matchday 4 preview show
WATCH: The Assist – Champions League Matchday 4 preview show
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Video
WATCH: The Assist – the football betting show from the Racing Post
WATCH: The Assist – the football betting show from the Racing Post
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Video
WATCH: The Assist – the football betting show from the Racing Post
WATCH: The Assist – the football betting show from the Racing Post
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Video
WATCH: The Assist – Champions League Matchday 3 preview show
WATCH: The Assist – Champions League Matchday 3 preview show
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Video
The Assist – the football betting show from the Racing Post
The Assist – the football betting show from the Racing Post
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Video
The Assist – the football betting show from the Racing Post
The Assist – the football betting show from the Racing Post
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Video
WATCH: The Assist – Champions League Matchday 2 preview show
WATCH: The Assist – Champions League Matchday 2 preview show
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Video
WATCH: The Assist – Champions League final preview for PSG vs Arsenal

WATCH: The Assist – Champions League final preview for PSG vs Arsenal

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Video
WATCH: The Assist – the football betting show from the Racing Post
WATCH: The Assist – the football betting show from the Racing Post
icon
Video
WATCH: The Assist – Champions League Matchday 8 preview show
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Video
WATCH: The Assist – the football betting show from the Racing Post
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Video
WATCH: The Assist – Champions League Matchday 8 preview show
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Video
WATCH: The Assist – the football betting show from the Racing Post
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Video
WATCH: The Assist – Champions League Matchday 7 preview show
WATCH: The Assist – Champions League Matchday 7 preview show
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Video
WATCH: The Assist – the football betting show from the Racing Post
WATCH: The Assist – the football betting show from the Racing Post
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Video
WATCH: The Assist – a Half-Time Team Talk special with Paul Robinson
WATCH: The Assist – a Half-Time Team Talk special with Paul Robinson
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Video
WATCH: The Assist – the football betting show from the Racing Post
WATCH: The Assist – the football betting show from the Racing Post
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Video
WATCH: The Assist – the football betting show from the Racing Post
WATCH: The Assist – the football betting show from the Racing Post
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Video
The Assist – the football betting show from the Racing Post
The Assist – the football betting show from the Racing Post
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Video
The Assist – the football betting show from the Racing Post
The Assist – the football betting show from the Racing Post
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Video
WATCH: The Assist – Champions League Matchday 6 preview show
WATCH: The Assist – Champions League Matchday 6 preview show
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Video
WATCH: The Assist – the football betting show from the Racing Post
WATCH: The Assist – the football betting show from the Racing Post
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Video
WATCH: The Assist – the football betting show from the Racing Post
WATCH: The Assist – the football betting show from the Racing Post
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Video
WATCH: The Assist – Champions League Matchday 5 preview show
WATCH: The Assist – Champions League Matchday 5 preview show
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Video
WATCH: The Assist – the football betting show from the Racing Post
WATCH: The Assist – the football betting show from the Racing Post
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Video
WATCH: The Assist – the football betting show from the Racing Post
WATCH: The Assist – the football betting show from the Racing Post
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Video
WATCH: The Assist – Champions League Matchday 4 preview show
WATCH: The Assist – Champions League Matchday 4 preview show
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Video
WATCH: The Assist – the football betting show from the Racing Post
WATCH: The Assist – the football betting show from the Racing Post
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Video
WATCH: The Assist – the football betting show from the Racing Post
WATCH: The Assist – the football betting show from the Racing Post
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Video
WATCH: The Assist – Champions League Matchday 3 preview show
WATCH: The Assist – Champions League Matchday 3 preview show
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Video
The Assist – the football betting show from the Racing Post
The Assist – the football betting show from the Racing Post
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Video
The Assist – the football betting show from the Racing Post
The Assist – the football betting show from the Racing Post
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Video
WATCH: The Assist – Champions League Matchday 2 preview show
WATCH: The Assist – Champions League Matchday 2 preview show
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