Sheffield United v Wrexham predictions: Blades should show class in entertaining sequel

Where to watch

ITV4, 7.45pm Tuesday

Best bet

Sheffield United to win & both teams to score

1pt 21-10 bet365, Hills

Team news

Sheffield United

Daniel Jebbison is suspended after his red card at the Racecourse Ground. Jack O'Connell, Rhian Brewster, George Baldock, Enda Stevens, John Fleck and Rhys Norrington-Davies remain sidelined but veteran forward Billy Sharp could start.

Wrexham

Aaron Hayden came off injured in the 11th minute of the original tie and is likely to be the visitors' only absentee.

Match preview

Automatic promotion is the priority for Sheffield United and Wrexham this season but there was no drop in intensity when the teams shared a thrilling 3-3 FA Cup fourth-round draw at the Racecourse Ground.

The replay – or "sequel", as Wrexham's Hollywood star co-owner Ryan Reynolds referred to it – has a lot to live up to and the Red Dragons' matches are almost always entertaining affairs so more goals are expected at Bramall Lane.

The Blades, along with Championship leaders Burnley, are in pole position for an automatic return to the Premier League but they needed a goal from centre-back John Egan in the fifth minute of injury-time to avoid a cup exit at Wrexham.

Paul Heckingbottom's men had made the perfect start when Oli McBurnie gave them the lead in the second minute. However, that early setback wasn't enough to dampen the spirits of a Wrexham side who had won all 16 of their previous home matches this season.

The hosts roared back, helped by a 71st-minute red card for United youngster Daniel Jebbison, and prolific striker Paul Mullin looked to have clinched the tie for the National League side when he put them 3-2 up with just four minutes of normal time remaining.

Egan's equaliser denied Wrexham back-to-back cup victories against Championship clubs as they had won 4-3 at Coventry in another cracker in the third round.

Again, their cause was helped by a red card for an opposition player, as Coventry defender Jonathan Panzo was dismissed in the 57th minute, and the ten-man Sky Blues still set up a nervy finale, scoring twice after Mullin's penalty had given the visitors a 4-1 lead.

Wrexham will be confident of troubling the Blades' defence and their cup run is unlikely to end with a whimper. Their last ten matches have all produced over 2.5 goals, with six of them rewarding backers of over 3.5, and the odds on Sheffield United winning and both teams scoring look tempting.

Heckingbottom's charges are 20 points better off than Wrexham's third-round victims Coventry and, like the Red Dragons, they are formidable opponents on their own patch.

The Blades have won five of their last six Championship games at Bramall Lane, including a 5-2 thumping of title favourites Burnley, although they have conceded in four of their last five league wins.

Despite a lengthy injury list, and Jebbison's suspension, the hosts should name a powerful matchday squad with experienced campaigners Billy Sharp and Chris Basham pushing for recalls to the starting line-up and they are worth backing to dash the Dragons' hopes of another giant-killing act.

Key stat

Both teams have scored in four of Sheffield United's last five Championship victories.

Probable teams

Sheffield United (3-5-2): Foderingham; Ahmedhodzic, Egan, Basham; Bogle, Berge, Norwood, Osborn, Lowe; McBurnie, Sharp

Subs: Ndiaye, Coulibaly, Clark, Marsh, Robinson, Doyle, McAtee

Wrexham (5-3-2): Howard; Forde, Jones, Tozer, Tunnicliffe, McFadzean; Lee, Young, O'Connor; Mullin, Palmer

Subs: Cleworth, Dalby, Mendy, Bickerstaff, McAlinden, Cannon, Lennon

Inside info

Sheffield United

Penalty taker Billy Sharp

Assist ace James McAtee

Set-piece aerial threat John Egan

Card magnet Oliver Norwood

Wrexham

Penalty taker Paul Mullin

Assist ace Elliot Lee

Set-piece aerial threat Thomas O'Connor

Card magnet Luke Young

Follow us on Twitter