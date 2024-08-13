Real Madrid vs Atalanta prediction, betting tips and odds: Mbappe can play part in Uefa Super Cup success

Where to watch Real Madrid vs Atalanta

You can watch Real Madrid vs Atalanta in the Uefa Super Cup at 8pm on Wednesday 14th August, live on TNT Sports 1

Match prediction & best bet

Real Madrid to win and both teams to score

1pt 21-10 bet365

Kylian Mbappe to score first

1pt 10-3 bet365

Real Madrid vs Atalanta odds

90 minutes

Real Madrid 8-15

Atalanta 24-5

Draw 15-4

To lift the trophy

Real Madrid 2-7

Atalanta 10-3

Odds correct at time of publishing

Real Madrid vs Atalanta predictions

The Kylian Mbappe era at Real Madrid begins with an immediate shot at silverware as last season's Champions League winners take on Europa League holders Atalanta in the Uefa Super Cup in Warsaw on Wednesday.

Mbappe had long been linked with a move to the Santiago Bernabeu and it finally materialised this summer as he left Paris Saint-Germain on a free transfer, having established himself as the club's all-time top goalscorer.

And it will be at the Kazimierz Gorski National Stadium in Poland where Mbappe will likely make his debut on Wednesday, looking to win his first trophy with Los Blancos.

But it is easy to forget it is not just about Mbappe with this Real Madrid team. After all, they won La Liga and the Champions League last term without the Frenchman's services.

Mbappe was their big summer signing but talented Brazilian Endrick has also arrived from Palmeiras and the squad is littered with quality from Eder Militao and Antonio Rudiger at the back to Jude Bellingham in midfield and Vinicius Junior in attack.

Real Madrid are once again a winning machine under Carlo Ancelotti and they are unbeaten in their last 26 competitive matches, last suffering a defeat in January.

And as they set their sights on a record-breaking sixth Uefa Super Cup title, it is hard to see past a win for Real Madrid, who should be at full strength.

Atalanta love to upset the odds and, while they may fall short against the La Liga juggernauts, they could put on a show in Warsaw.

Gian Piero Gasperini is entering his ninth season in charge of the Bergamo club but last term featured the highlight of his tenure as the club won their first major European trophy.

And they won the Europa League in style, becoming the first club to beat Bayer Leverkusen in all competitions in 2023-24 with their resounding 3-0 win in the final.

La Dea are full of goals, having netted 72 times in 38 matches last term, and they have reinforced their attack with the signing of star forward Mateo Retegui, while Charles De Ketelaere's loan move has become permanent.

A win for Real Madrid and both teams to score is the best betting approach but punters may also want to consider Mbappe in the first goalscorer market.

Mbappe is a man for the big occasion, scoring eight times in his last 11 finals for club and country, and he will want to make his mark early.

Key stat

Both teams scored in nine of Real Madrid's 13 games in the Champions League last term.

Real Madrid vs Atalanta team news

Real Madrid

Kylian Mbappe is in line to make his debut for Real Madrid while summer signing Endrick could also feature and Jude Bellingham may return after his break. David Alaba remains sidelined.

Atalanta

The future of Teun Koopmeiners remains in doubt so he is likely to be left out, while Gianluca Scamacca is out with an ACL injury, Nicolo Zaniolo has tendinitis in his foot and defender Giorgio Scalvini is also sidelined.

Probable teams

Real Madrid (4-3-3): Courtois; Carvajal, Rudiger, Militao, Mendy; Valverde, Tchouameni, Bellingham; Rodrygo, Mbappe, Vinicius Junior.

Subs: Vazquez, Garcia, Camavinga, Modric, Guler, Brahim, Endrick.

Atalanta (3-4-2-1): Musso; Djimsiti, Hien, Kolasinac; Zappacosta, Pasalic, Ederson, Ruggeri; Lookman, De Ketelaere; Retegui.

Subs: Godfrey, Soppy, De Roon, Sulemana, Bakker, Kovalenko, Toure.

Inside info

Real Madrid

Star man Kylian Mbappe

Top scorer Vinicius Junior

Penalty taker Vinicus Junior

Card magnet Antonio Rudiger

Assist ace Federico Valverde

Set-piece aerial threat Antonio Rudiger

Atalanta

Star man Mateo Retegui

Top scorer Mario Pasalic

Penalty taker Mario Pasalic

Card magnet Ederson

Assist ace Charles De Ketelaere

Set-piece aerial threat Berat Djimsiti

Real Madrid vs Atalanta b et builder predictions

Over 2.5 goals

Atalanta play on the front foot under Gian Piero Gasperini and can contribute to a high-scoring affair in Warsaw.

Kylian Mbappe to score

With eight goals in his last 11 finals for club and country, Mbappe is a man for the big occasion and can net.

Ederson to be carded

Ederson picked up eight yellow cards in Serie A last season and could go into the book when up against a midfield featuring Federico Valverde, Aurelien Tchouameni and Jude Bellingham.

Pays out at 10-1 with bet365

