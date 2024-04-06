Tottenham vs Nottingham Forest prediction, betting tips and odds: More entertainment likely at Spurs

BetMGM are offering £40 in free bets when you bet on Tottenham vs Nottingham Forest. You can grab your free bets here .

Where to watch Tottenham vs Nottingham Forest

You can watch Tottenham vs Nottingham Forest in the Premier League at 6pm on Sunday, April 7, live on Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event

Match prediction & best bet

Tottenham to win & both teams to score

2pts 8-5 bet365, BoyleSports

Tottenham vs Nottingham Forest odds

Tottenham 2-5

Nottingham Forest 13-2

Draw 9-2

Odds correct at time of publishing

Tottenham vs Nottingham Forest team news

Tottenham

Brennan Johnson should recover from a knock to face his former club but Richarlison is set to be rested to help his recovery from a knee injury. Ryan Sessegnon and Manor Soloman remain sidelined.

Nottingham Forest

Taiwo Awoniyi, Nuno Tavares and Willy Boly are all set to miss out for the visitors.

Tottenham vs Nottingham Forest predictions

Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou maintains he is concentrating on the bigger picture as his first season in charge heads towards his climax.

However, Spurs fans would be delighted if the Australian can steer the club into the top four of the Premier League and they can boost their chances with a home win against Nottingham Forest.

The north London outfit have been chipping away in their pursuit of Aston Villa since the top three disappeared over the horizon but their performances have been intense, entertaining and hair-raising for their followers, particularly on their own patch where matches have followed a familiar pattern.

The script usually involves Tottenham pouring forward at every opportunity, always looking for the next goal whatever the situation, and tending to allow the visitors to get on the scoresheet.

It didn't come off when they lost 2-1 to Wolves in the middle of February but that is the only occasion in their last nine home games when a Spurs win with both teams scoring was a losing bet.

Their visit from Forest seems a perfect fit for a similar outcome. The Tricky Trees must keep pushing on if they are to assure themselves of playing Premier League football next season and Tuesday's 3-1 win over Fulham indicates they are heading in the right direction.

They will have seen that Tottenham have kept just one home clean sheet in their last 14 home matches. And there will be nobody keener for Forest to put on a show than their manager Nuno Espirito Santo, who had an underwhelming spell in the opposite dugout before Postecoglou rejuvenated the boys from N17.

Forest were generally a soft touch on the road under Nuno's predecessor Steve Cooper but they laid down a marker in the Portuguese gaffer's first game in charge with a 3-1 Boxing Day win at Newcastle.

They have failed to gain a victory on their travels since then but have scored in five of their six subsequent away matches and will be confident they can catch Tottenham on the break.

It seems doubtful that they will be able to keep the home forwards quiet enough to claim a positive result, mainly because Spurs are so relentless in attack.

Postecoglou insists his philosophy isn't going to change, so it seems unwise to divert from a betting strategy that has been so successful in recent months.

Key stat

Both teams have scored in 13 of Tottenham's 15 home league games this season

Probable teams

Tottenham (4-2-3-1): Vicario; Porro, Romero, Van de Ven, Udogie; Bissouma, Bentancur; Johnson, Maddison, Werner; Son

Subs: Kulusevski, Sarr, Hojbjerg, Lo Celso, Royal, Dragusin, Davies

Nottingham Forest (4-2-3-1): Sels; Williams, Omobamidele, Murillo, Aina; Yates, Danilo; Elanga, Gibbs-White, Hudson-Odoi; Wood

Subs: Origi, Reyna, Dominguez, Toffolo, Kouyate, Sangare, Niakhate

Inside info

Tottenham

Star man Heung-Min Son

Top scorer Heung-Min Son

Penalty taker Heung-Min Son

Card magnet Cristian Romero

Assist ace James Maddison

Set-piece aerial threat Cristian Romero

Nottingham Forest

Star man Morgan Gibbs-White

Top scorer Chris Wood

Penalty taker Morgan Gibbs-White

Card magnet Morgan Gibbs-White

Assist ace Anthony Elanga

Set-piece aerial threat Chris Wood

Tottenham vs Nottingham Forest b et builder predictions

Brennan Johnson to score at any time

The former Forest forward has established himself in Spurs's first 11 and can shine against his old club after scoring at West Ham on Tuesday

Destiny Udogie to commit two or more fouls

Tottenham's left-back has committed at least two fouls in six of his last seven appearances, including five in his last home game against Luton

Morgan Gibbs-White to have a shot on target

The Forest midfielder has had 56 goal attempts this season and tested the goalkeeper in three of his last four outings for the Tricky Trees

Pays out at 12-1 with Paddy Power

