Saturday's Premier League shots, assist, cards and goalscorer predictions
Free special tips, best bets and analysis for Saturday's Premier League matches
When to bet & where to watch
Newcastle v Tottenham
TNT Sports 1, Saturday 12.30pm
Nottingham Forest v Wolves
Saturday 3pm
Bournemouth v Manchester United
Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event, 5.30pm
Best bets
Paul Dummett to be shown a card
2pts 9-2 bet365
Heung-Min Son to score or register an assist
3pts 10-11 Paddy Power, Betfair
Anthony Elanga to score or register an assist
1pt 9-5 Paddy Power, Betfair
Over 16.5 Bournemouth shots
2pts 5-6 bet365
Player props preview
Newcastle v Tottenham
Newcastle have been ravaged by injuries all season and their defence has been particularly badly hit in recent weeks.
Sven Botman, Jamaal Lascelles, Kieran Trippier, Matt Targett and Valentino Livramento are all out of their clash against Tottenham and Lewis Hall is now a major doubt with a thigh injury.
As a result, Eddie Howe may have to call upon Paul Dummett given how sparse their defensive options are.
The Welshman is due to be released at the end of the campaign and has played just 216 minutes of Premier League football over the last three seasons.
Dummett was badly exposed in a short cameo against Everton this month, giving away a late penalty that allowed the Toffees to equalise, and he could be a weak link again.
The 31-year-old has been booked twice in those 216 minutes of football and looks a massive price to be carded again as he is severely lacking the match fitness to be facing a dangerous Tottenham forward line.
Heung-Min Son could be the man to take advantage of the weakness of the Magpies’ defence. He has 15 goals and nine assists this season and has racked up three goals and three assists in his last five appearances against Newcastle, so take him to add to that tally in this one.
Nottingham Forest v Wolves
Nottingham Forest’s front four have been in dynamic form in recent weeks and Anthony Elanga has been a key part of that.
The former Manchester United man has five goals and eight assists in 22 starts for the Tricky Trees this term and looks a real danger to Wolves in this Midlands clash.
The visitors’ Rayan Ait-Nouri is a doubt, leaving the left side of their defence as a potential weak spot, one which Elanga could exploit.
Bournemouth v Manchester United
Much has been written about how many shots Manchester United have conceded but it is remarkable to see the Red Devils are second on the list of most shots allowed in the Premier League this season, just seven behind Sheffield United.
Erik Ten Hag’s side have allowed at least 17 shots in ten of their last 11 games and a repeat of that is fancied as they visit Bournemouth.
The Cherries have registered more shots than both Chelsea and Newcastle this season and can hit a total of 17 or more in this one.
Published on 12 April 2024inPremier League
Last updated 15:30, 12 April 2024
