When to bet

Brighton vs Manchester United

TNT Sports 1, Saturday 12.30pm

Crystal Palace vs West Ham

Saturday 3pm

Southampton vs Nottingham Forest

Saturday 3pm

Best bets

Kaoru Mitoma to score or assist

2pts 6-4 Hills

Eberechi Eze to score at any time

2pts 11-5 Betfair, Paddy Power

Callum Hudson-Odoi to have a shot on target

2pts 10-11 Betfair, Paddy Power

Player props preview

Brighton vs Manchester United

Joshua Zirkzee came to Manchester United's rescue in the first game of the 2024-25 Premier League season, but the Dutchman's debut winner papered over a few worrying shortcomings for the Red Devils.

United offered up a number of counter-attacking opportunities to the Cottagers and it was only the visitors' inability to convert that kept the hosts in the game.

Erik ten Hag’s side cannot afford to be so open against Brighton, who looked sharp in their 3-0 opening-weekend win at Everton.

Expect Fabian Hurzeler’s Seagulls to utilise their wingers as much as possible this season because, like Spain at Euro 2024, Albion's biggest threat is from wide areas.

Kaoru Mitoma was a constant thorn in Everton’s side last Saturday, netting the Seagulls’ opener before he was fouled for Ashley Young's red card.

The Japanese star missed much of last season through injury, but in the previous campaign he scored seven goals and registered five assists in 24 starts and his style of play looks tailor-made to Hurzeler's style.

Mitoma may play another central role for Albion in their lunchtime meeting with the Red Devils.

Crystal Palace vs West Ham

Following the departure of Michael Olise to Bayern Munich, Eberechi Eze’s importance to Crystal Palace has increased even more and he was arguably the unluckiest player on the Premier League's opening weekend.

The England international had seven shots in Palace's defeat at Brentford, three of which were on target, and had a goal contentiously ruled out.

Eze averaged 0.48 goals per 90 minutes last season and could take out his frustrations on West Ham.

There have been 33 goals scored in the last seven meetings between the London pair, so there could be plenty of entertainment on offer at Selhurst Park.

With an increased level of freedom in Oliver Glasner’s system, expect Eze to flourish.

Southampton vs Nottingham Forest

Southampton versus Nottingham Forest is one of the more intriguing Premier League matches this weekend.

The Saints failed to convert from a whopping 77 per cent of possession against ten-man Newcastle last Saturday, but a huge share of the ball is nothing new for Russell Martin’s side, who on average commanded two-thirds of possession in the Championship last term.

In contrast, only Sheffield United saw less of the ball than Forest’s 40.6 per cent in the 2023-24 Premier League season.

Nuno Espirito Santo sets Forest up to play on the counter and Callum Hudson-Odoi is key to the success of that tactic.

The former Chelsea winger averaged 0.97 shots on target per 90 minutes last season and had two efforts on goal in Forest's 1-1 draw against Bournemouth last weekend.

In a game that may particularly suit Forest's style of play, the 10-11 about Hudson-Odoi steering a shot on target at St Mary's looks worth taking.

Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.