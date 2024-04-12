Premier League predictions, football betting tips and free bets for Saturday's 3pm kick-offs

When to bet

All matches kick off at 3pm on Saturday

Best bets

Brentford & over 2.5 goals

2pts 19-20 Coral, Ladbrokes

Burnley draw no bet

1pt 13-8 Betfair, Paddy Power

Manchester City to win & over 3.5 goals vs Luton

2pts 4-5 BoyleSports

Both teams to score & over 2.5 goals in Nottingham Forest vs Wolves

1pt 21-20 bet365

Saturday's Premier League 3pm predictions

Brentford vs Sheffield United predictions

It has been nine games since Brentford last recorded a Premier League win but a fixture against the worst team in the division looks ideal after their encouraging draw at Aston Villa last week.

The Bees battled back from two goals down to lead 3-2 before being pegged back by the top-four chasers, but they should have enough to see off Sheffield United, who are nine points adrift of safety.

The Blades gained a lift by forcing a late draw against Chelsea last week and there were some positive signs in draws with Fulham and Bournemouth even if they surrendered two-goal leads on both occasions.

However, nothing but wins will do the job now and given they have picked up just one in the 15 league games since their success in the reverse fixture on December 9, it is difficult to be confident.

Their matches have been packed full of goals lately and this one could be too as six of Brentford's last nine have all featured at least three goals.

Bees boss Thomas Frank now has his strikers fit and firing following Bryan Mbeumo's return from injury, so expect them to finally end their winless run in an entertaining clash.

Brentford vs Sheffield United team news

Brentford: Ethan Pinnock is doubtful but Kevin Schade could feature and Christian Norgaard may be available. Aaron Hickey, Ben Mee, Josh Dasilva and Rico Henry are all out.

Sheffield United: The Blades are optimistic that defender Jack Robinson will recover from an ankle injury but George Baldock and Tom Davies have joined a hefty injury list.

Brentford vs Sheffield United predicted line-ups

Brentford (3-5-2): Flekken; Jorgensen, Ajer, Collins; Roerslev, Jensen, Janelt, Damsgaard, Reguilon; Mbeumo, Toney

Sheffield United (3-5-2): Grbic; Holgate, Ahmedhodzic, Robinson; Bogle, Hamer, Arblaster, Osborn, Trusty; Brereton Diaz, McBurnie

Brentford vs Sheffield United key stat

Ten of Sheffield United's last 11 league matches have featured at least four goals

Best bet for Brentford vs Sheffield United :

Brentford & over 2.5 goals

2pts 19-20 Coral, Ladbrokes

Verdict by Ian Wilkerson

Burnley vs Brighton predictions

There is a sense that Brighton's season is petering out after their 3-0 humbling at home to Arsenal last week and the Seagulls don't tend to get much respite when they head out on the road.

Hopes of a return to European competition next season are looking distant after that loss and their form on the road will explain a lot if Roberto de Zerbi's team fail to make it.

A 5-0 win over Sheffield United is the only one they have mustered on the road since November 25 and with their campaign turning a bit flat, this looks a good chance for Vincent Kompany's Burnley to boost their faint chances of staying up.

The Clarets conceded a comedic winner at Everton last week and that result ended a run of four games without defeat, which may not sound like much but sowed the late seeds of a potentially memorable recovery.

Kompany's team have beaten Brentford and drawn with Wolves after taking the lead in their last two games at Turf Moor and it is worth chancing that their extra motivation can provide the difference and help them towards safety, although with three draws in Burnley's last five games, it may be shrewd to take the draw-no-bet option.

Burnley vs Brighton team news

Burnley: Dara O'Shea is suspended after his red card at Everton but James Trafford has recovered from illness and should return in goal. There will be no Ameen Al-Dakhil, Jordan Reyer, Luca Koleosho, Nathan Redmond or Aaron Ramsey.

Brighton: James Milner and Adam Webster face late fitness tests, but Evan Ferguson is doubtful and Kaoru Mitoma, Jack Hinshelwood and Solly March are out.

Burnley vs Brighton predicted line-ups

Burnley (4-4-2): Trafford; Assignon, Delcroix, Esteve, Taylor; Foster, Cullen, Berge, Bruun Larsen; Odobert, Fofana

Brighton (4-2-3-1): Verbruggen; Lamptey, Van Hecke, Dunk, Estupinan; Baleba, Gross; Adingra, Moder, Enciso; Welbeck

Burnley vs Brighton key stat

Brighton have won just one of their last ten Premier League away games

Best bet for Burnley vs Brighton:

Burnley draw no bet

1pt 31-20 Betfair, Paddy Power

Verdict by Ian Wilkerson

Manchester City vs Luton predictions

Manchester City and Luton have clashed twice already this season but Saturday's meeting at the Etihad is more likely to resemble City's 6-2 thrashing of the Hatters in February than their hard-fought 2-1 triumph in December.

That heavy defeat for Luton came in the FA Cup fifth round and, in the midst of a defensive injury crisis, they could again leak goals when they head to Manchester.

City played out a thrilling 3-3 draw with Real Madrid in the Champions League on Tuesday but there is no time to pause for breath, especially as a win over Luton would put them top of the Premier League, at least until Sunday.

Pep Guardiola is likely to rotate his squad but City are irrepressible at home and should still rack up goals.

Luton are light on options at the back and have failed to keep a clean sheet in any of their last 12 matches, conceding 33 goals.

City have scored at least three times in each of their last three matches and can win a game featuring at least four goals.

Manchester City vs Luton team news

Manchester City: Kyle Walker and Nathan Ake remain out for Manchester City but Kevin De Bruyne should be involved after missing the Real Madrid clash through illness.

Luton: Tom Lockyer, Marvelous Nakamba, Elijah Adebayo, Amari'i Bell, Chiedozie Ogbene, Albert Sambi Lokonga, Mads Andersen, Jacob Brown, Dan Potts and Gabriel Osho make up a lengthy list of absentees for Luton. Issa Kabore is ineligible to face his parent club.

Manchester City vs Luton predicted line-ups

Manchester City (3-2-4-1): Ortega; Akanji, Dias, Gvardiol; Lewis, Kovacic; Doku, De Bruyne, Nunes, Grealish; Haaland.

Luton (3-4-2-1): Kaminski; Hashioka, Mengi, Burke; Onyedinma, Barkley, Clark, Doughty; Townsend, Chong; Morris.

Manchester City vs Luton key stat

Manchester City are unbeaten in their last 40 home games in all competitions, winning 36 of them.

Best bet for Manchester City vs Luton :

Manchester City to win & over 3.5 goals

2pts 4-5 BoyleSports

Verdict by Liam Flin

Nottingham Forest vs Wolves predictions

Every point matters as the Premier League relegation dogfight intensifies and Nottingham Forest's need for positive results points to goals in their clash with Wolves.

The Tricky Trees lost 3-1 to Tottenham on Sunday but they were competitive and Chris Wood scored his 12th league goal of the season, while the match also produced 30 shots.

It was Forest's fourth game in succession in which both teams scored and it could be worth combining a bet on that with over 2.5 goals at the City Ground.

Neither of these sides have been exhilarating going forwards this season and Wolves are still likely to be without forwards Pedro Neto and Hee-Chan Hwang.

That said, both have been permeable at the back and have conceded a combined 95 league goals this term.

Wolves are on a six-game streak without a clean sheet, having conceded against Newcastle, Fulham, Coventry, Aston Villa, Burnley and West Ham.

And Forest are likely to be tagged on to the end of that list with goals likely at both ends when these sides meet.

Nottingham Forest vs Wolves team news

Nottingham Forest: Taiwo Awoniyi, Willy Boly and Nuno Tavares are all sidelined for the Tricky Trees.

Wolves: Wolves are likely to be without Pedro Neto and Jean Ricner-Bellegarde, while Rayan Ait-Nouri and Hee-Chan Hwang are doubts.

Nottingham Forest vs Wolves predicted line-ups

Nottingham Forest (4-2-3-1): Sels; Williams, Omobamidele, Murillo, Aina; Yates, Danilo; Elanga, Gibbs-White, Hudson-Odoi; Wood.

Wolves (3-4-2-1): Sa; S Bueno, Kilman, Gomes; Semedo, Lemina, Gomes, Doherty; Cunha, Doyle; Sarabia.

Nottingham Forest vs Wolves key stat

These sides have kept only nine Premier League clean sheets between them this season.

Best bet for Nottingham Forest vs Wolves :

Both teams to score & over 2.5 goals

1pt 21-20 bet365

Verdict by Liam Flin

