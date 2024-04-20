Premier League predictions, football betting tips and free bets for Sunday's 3pm kick-offs

When to bet

Both matches kick-off at 3pm on Sunday

Aston Villa to win & both teams to score v Bournemouth

Over 1.5 West Ham goals

Aston Villa vs Bournemouth predictions

It has been a great week for Aston Villa, who won 2-0 at Arsenal to boost their Premier League top-four hopes before progressing to the Europa Conference League semi-finals but they could be made to work hard against Bournemouth.

Opposing Unai Emery's side may be a step too far for punters as last weekend's win at the Emirates Stadium and Thursday's penalty-shootout success at Lille will have given them hope that they have turned the corner after a few wobbles.

However, backing Villa for a home win with both teams scoring is attractive because the in-form Cherries have rarely rolled over on the road this term.

Bournemouth tend to find the net and will feel that a 42-point return from 32 matches is a decent effort considering how late they left it to secure their top-flight status last season. Andoni Iraola's men should contribute to the goal tally at a ground where Villa have enjoyed plenty of notable victories this season but have kept just three clean sheets in 16 league games.

Aston Villa vs Bournemouth team news

Aston Villa: Midfielder Douglas Luiz serves the final game of his suspension. Alex Moreno is doubtful while Boubacar Kamara, Emi Buendia and Jacob Ramsey remain out.

Bournemouth: Luis Sinisterra is out with a thigh injury but Antoine Semenyo and Tyler Adams face late fitness tests. Marcus Tavernier is struggling although defender Chris Mepham hopes to recover from illness.

Aston Villa vs Bournemouth predicted line-ups

Aston Villa (4-2-3-1): Martinez; Cash, Carlos, Torres, Digne; McGinn, Tielemans; Bailey, Rogers, Diaby; Watkins

Bournemouth (4-2-3-1): Neto; Smith, Zabarnyi, Senesi, Kerkez; Christie, Cook; Kluivert, Ouattara, Faivre; Solanke

Aston Villa vs Bournemouth key stat

Bournemouth have failed to score in just one of their 15 away league games this season

Aston Villa to win & both teams to score

Crystal Palace vs West Ham predictions

Crystal Palace put in a great defensive display to earn a 1-0 win at Liverpool last weekend, greatly enhancing their chances of staying up in the process, but they face another tough test against West Ham.

The Hammers saw their Europa League dreams die on Thursday although manager David Moyes was pleased with their display in a 1-1 second-leg draw with newly-crowned Bundesliga champions Bayer Leverkusen.

Another European tour is still a possibility for next term and, while West Ham could be hampered by an injury to top goalscorer Jarrod Bowen, recent away showings suggest they should be positive at Selhurst Park.

Palace have struggled to keep home clean sheets lately and their 4-2 defeat to Manchester City was the eighth time this season that they have conceded more than one goal on their own patch.

Another backs-to-the-wall display such as the one Palace produced at Anfield is a big ask. After gaining wins at Everton and Wolves – as well as a 4-3 loss at Newcastle, where they surrendered a 3-1 lead – West Ham look unlikely to sit back and they should be backed to score more than one goal.

Crystal Palace vs West Ham team news

Crystal Palace: Midfielder Jefferson Lerma has been ruled out but Rob Holding could return for the Eagles. Joel Ward, Chris Richards and Will Hughes all face late tests.

West Ham: Jarrod Bowen is doubtful with a back injury while late decisions will also be made on Nayef Aguerd, Dinos Mavropanos, Kalvin Phillips and Alphonse Areola.

Crystal Palace vs West Ham predicted line-ups

Crystal Palace (3-4-3): Henderson; Clyne, Andersen, Tomkins; Munoz, Wharton, Hughes, Mitchell; Olise, Mateta, Eze

West Ham (4-2-3-1): Fabianski; Coufal, Zouma, Ogbonna, Emerson; Alvarez, Soucek; Paqueta, Ward-Prowse, Kudus; Antonio

Crystal Palace vs West Ham key stat

Crystal Palace have kept only one clean sheet in their last 11 home league games

Over 1.5 West Ham goals

