Premier League predictions, football betting tips and free bets for Saturday's 3pm kick-offs

Saturday's Premier League 3pm predictions

Aston Villa vs Brentford predictions

Aston Villa's bid for a Premier League top-four finish suffered a jolt at Manchester City on Wednesday, but the Villans should be confident about seeing off Brentford even if their star striker Ollie Watkins doesn’t make it.

A six-point gap to the relegation zone with seven games remaining is still sizeable for the Bees and they should steer clear of trouble.

But they are winless in eight and have claimed just two victories in their last 17 league road games, so it’s difficult to see them getting anything today even though Villa aren’t as strong on their own patch as they were earlier in the season.

Their clean sheet last time out at Villa Park against Wolves was their first in six home games, but eight of the previous ten times they had won at home in the top flight were matches that featured at least three goals.

The two exceptions were 1-0 wins over City and Arsenal and the visitors, who have conceded at least twice in seven of their last ten league away games, look vulnerable.

Aston Villa vs Brentford team news

Aston Villa: Goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez is expected to have recovered from illness but Ollie Watkins faces a late test on his hamstring. John McGinn returns from suspension but Matty Cash and Jacob Ramsey are both missing.

Brentford: Late decisions will be made on Christian Norgaard and Ethan Pinnock and Kevin Schade could feature but the Bees will be without Josh DaSilva, Rico Henry, Ben Mee and Aaron Hickey.

Aston Villa vs Brentford predicted line-ups

Aston Villa (4-4-2): Martinez; Konsa, Carlos, Torres, Digne; Bailey, McGinn, Luiz, Rogers; Diaby, Duran.

Brentford (3-5-2): Flekken; Jorgensen, Ajer, Collins; Roerslev, Yarmoliuk, Janelt, Jensen, Lewis-Potter; Wissa, Toney.

Aston Villa vs Brentford key stat

Brentford have lost nine of their last ten Premier League away games.

Verdict by Ian Wilkerson

Everton vs Burnley predictions

Everton had a late Dominic Calvert-Lewin penalty to thank for earning them a point at Newcastle on Tuesday, and the Toffees could be made to fight all the way in a massive home game against Burnley, who have been showing signs of life lately.

The Clarets extended their unbeaten run to four games with a 1-1 draw at home to Wolves on Tuesday, but their recent performances at West Ham and Chelsea should convince Vincent Kompany’s side they can get something from their trip to Goodison.

Burnley surrendered a two-goal lead against the Hammers and then gained a draw at Chelsea despite Lorenz Assignon’s red card.

Staying up remains a difficult task, but they shouldn’t fear a team who haven’t won in the Premier League since a 2-0 victory in the reverse fixture on December 16.

This is the sort of fixture in which the Goodison fans, who haven’t seen their team win in five home top-flight games, can turn if things aren’t going their way, so the value may lie in backing Burnley to win or draw.

Everton vs Burnley team news

Everton: Arnaut Danjuma and Lewis Dobbin are still ruled out for the Toffees, while midfielder Amadou Onana faces a late fitness test.

Burnley: The Clarets have no fresh injury concerns and Lorenz Assignon is available after suspension. Ameen Al-Dakhil, Jordan Beyer, Luca Koleosho, Aaron Ramsey and Nathan Redmond are still out.

Everton vs Burnley predicted line-ups

Everton (4-4-1-1): Pickford; Godfrey, Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Mykolenko; Young, Onana, Gueye, McNeil; Doucoure; Calvert-Lewin.

Burnley (4-4-2): Muric; Assignon, O'Shea, Esteve, Taylor; Foster, Cullen, Berge, Bruun Larsen; Odobert, Fofana.

Everton vs Burnley key stat

Everton have not won any of their last 13 Premier League matches.

Verdict by Ian Wilkerson

Fulham vs Newcastle predictions

Fulham have been difficult to trust of late, particularly on the road where a 3-1 loss to Nottingham Forest on Tuesday meant they have won just once in their last 15 away games.

However, they remain a tough proposition at Craven Cottage and Newcastle may struggle to keep Fulham in check.

It has been an underwhelming campaign for the Magpies, who haven’t kicked on after finishing fourth last season, and they have been especially vulnerable on their travels.

Their only away clean sheet of the season was in the 8-0 win at bottom-of-the-table Sheffield United in September and Newcastle have shipped at least twice in nine of their last eight away from St James’ Park.

So the edge is with Fulham, who have lost twice in their last ten on the banks of the Thames and with their last nine games and seven of the Magpies’ on the road all featuring at least three goals, pairing up a home win and overs could be wise.

Fulham vs Newcastle team news

Fulham: Marco Silva has a fully fit squad to choose from so the team that started at Nottingham Forest could get the chance to redeem themselves.

Newcastle: Lewis Hall is available after being substituted with a thigh injury against Everton, while Anthony Gordon is back from suspension.

Fulham vs Newcastle predicted line-ups

Fulham (4-2-3-1): Leno; Tete, Adarabioyo, Bassey, Robinson; Lukic, Palhinha; Wilson, Pereira, Iwobi; Muniz.

Newcastle (4-3-3): Dubravka; Krafth, Schar, Burn, Hall; Longstaff, Guimaraes, Anderson; Gordon, Isak, Barnes.

Fulham vs Newcastle key stat

Newcastle have kept just one clean sheet in their last 23 Premier League away games.

Verdict by Ian Wilkerson

Luton vs Bournemouth predictions

Bournemouth edged Luton 4-3 in Dorset last month and the goals could flow again when the teams reconvene at Kenilworth Road today.

That was the start of three successive wins for the Cherries, who have since beaten Everton and Crystal Palace, and they have set their sights on a top-half finish.

As for Luton, the reverse fixture formed part of an 11-game winless run with the Hatters most recently losing 2-0 to Arsenal on Wednesday.

But in fairness to Rob Edwards’ side, they have had to deal with a lengthy injury list and were by no means disgraced against the Gunners.

Luton have to attack this game but may well leave themselves exposed at the back and Bournemouth, who have scored nine goals in four games, can capitalise.

Dominic Solanke has netted in two of Bournemouth’s last three contests, including the reverse fixture against Luton, taking his tally to 16 league goals this term.

He is worth a bet to score against the permeable Hatters.

Luton vs Bournemouth team news

Luton: Reece Burke and Gabriel Osho are doubts while Jacob Brown, Amari'i Bell, Elijah Adebayo, Marvelous Nakamba, Albert Sambi Lokonga and Mads Andersen form part of a lengthy injury list.

Bournemouth: A sickness bug in the Bournemouth camp could restrict Andoni Iraola's options, but Marcos Senesi could return after missing four games with a hamstring problem. Ryan Fredericks and Luis Sinisterra are both sidelined.

Luton vs Bournemouth predicted line-ups

Luton (3-4-2-1): Kaminski; Hashioka, Mengi, Kabore; Onyedinma, Mpanzu, Barkley, Doughty; Townsend, Clark; Morris.

Bournemouth (4-2-3-1): Neto; Smith, Mepham, Zabarnyi, Kelly; Cook, Christie; Semenyo, Billing, Kluivert; Solanke.

Luton vs Bournemouth key stat

Luton are without a clean sheet in their last 11 matches.

Verdict by Liam Flin

Wolves vs West Ham predictions

A run of three draws in their last four matches has halted West Ham’s pursuit of a top-six berth in the Premier League and the Hammers may again have to settle for a share of the spoils against Wolves at Molineux on Saturday afternoon.

Recent results haven’t been disastrous for the Hammers, who have taken points off Aston Villa and Tottenham, either side of a hard-fought 4-3 loss to Newcastle.

But they have also won just one of their last six games and have been leaking far too many goals to warrant backing in the West Midlands.

Hosts Wolves have not been much better. They are in no man’s land in the top flight and it is surely tough for Gary O’Neil to motivate his side, who were held to a 1-1 draw by Burnley on Tuesday.

The absences of key forwards Pedro Neto and Hee-Chan Hwang aren’t helping matters and a stalemate could be on the cards when they face West Ham, who have drawn nine league fixtures this term.

Wolves vs West Ham team news

Wolves: Jean-Ricner Bellegarde and Craig Dawson may return to the squad, while Matheus Cunha could start. Pedro Neto and Hee-Chan Hwang are sidelined.

West Ham: Alphonse Areola missed out against Tottenham and will be assessed, while Nayef Aguerd is back in training. Edson Alvarez returns from suspension.

Wolves vs West Ham predicted line-ups

Wolves (3-5-2): Sa; Kilman, Dawson, Toti; Semedo, Lemina, Doyle, Gomes, Ait-Nouri; Sarabia, Cunha.

West Ham (4-2-3-1): Fabianski; Coufal, Mavropanos, Zouma, Emerson; Soucek, Alvarez; Kudus, Ward-Prowse, Paqueta; Bowen.

Wolves vs West Ham key stat

These sides have drawn 15 Premier League games between them this season.

Verdict by Liam Flin

