Premier League predictions, football betting tips and free bets for Saturday's 3pm kick-offs
Best bets for all the 3pm action from the Premier League on Saturday, December 9
When to bet
All matches kick-off at 3pm on Saturday
Best bets
Brighton to win from behind v Burnley
1pt 18-5 Hills
Manchester United to win and both teams to score v Bournemouth
1pt 15-8 bet365, BoyleSports
Under 2.5 goals in Sheffield United v Brentford
1pt 17-20 bet365, Hills
Wolves to beat Nottingham Forest
2pts 17-20 bet365, Betfair
Saturday's Premier League 3pm predictions
Brighton v Burnley predictions
Brighton have rediscovered some form in recent weeks, winning three of their last four matches while being unlucky to leave Stamford Bridge empty handed against Chelsea's ten men, and should be too strong for Burnley, who quickly reverted to the norm when losing to Wolves on Tuesday after recording a rare victory in their previous fixture.
However, while the Seagulls should take the points at the Amex Stadium, they may have to work hard for maximum points. Roberto De Zerbi's side are not the fastest starters and they could have to come from behind to earn the victory.
They had to come from behind to win against Nottingham Forest and Brentford recently and, given that both teams have scored in their last 19 Premier League matches, Burnley look set to breach Brighton's leaky defence.
Burnley have dropped 14 points from winning positions this term, suggesting if they do take the lead on the south coast, they should not be trusted to keep it.
Brighton v Burnley team news
Brighton: Facundo Buonanotte and Adam Webster have been confirmed as out by Roberto De Zerbi and they join long-term absentees Solly March, Danny Welbeck, Ansu Fati, Pervis Estupinan, Julio Enciso and Tariq Lamptey in the treatment room, while Lewis Dunk and Mahmoud Dahoud are back following respective suspensions.
Burnley: Jordan Beyer is back following a one-match suspension after receiving his fifth yellow card of the season against Sheffield United and should replace Hjalmar Ekdal at the heart of Burnley's defence. Tricky winger Luca Koleosho went off against Wolves and he has been confirmed as injured for the foreseeable future by Vincent Kompany, so he misses out alongside Jack Cork and Josh Cullen.
Brighton v Burnley predicted line-ups
Brighton (4-2-3-1): Steele; Veltman, Dunk, Igor, Gross; Baleba, Gilmour; Adingra, Pedro, Mitoma; Ferguson
Burnley (4-4-2): Trafford; Vitinho, O'Shea, Beyer, Taylor; Gudmundsson, Berge, Brownhill, Bruun Larsen; Amdouni, Rodriguez
Best bet for Brighton v Burnley:
Brighton to win from behind
1pt 18-5 Hills
Verdict by Jamie Griffith
Manchester United v Bournemouth predictions
Manchester United have much stopped the rot in recent weeks, winning four of their last five Premier League matches and putting in a great performance when beating Chelsea 2-1 on Wednesday.
They welcome Bournemouth, who have never beaten the Red Devils at Old Trafford, and should be strong enough to keep up their impressive recent form.
United have won the last three meetings between the sides and kept clean sheets in both victories over the Cherries last season, although they may not repeat that feat this time around.
Bournemouth have scored in their last eight matches, landing blows against Manchester City, Liverpool and Aston Villa in that run, and they themselves have also found some form of late, avoiding defeat in their last four games.
They should have enough quality to net against a United defence that is prone to errors, even in defeat.
Manchester United v Bournemouth team news
Manchester United: Long-term absentees Casemiro, Lisandro Martinez, Jadon Sancho, Tyrell Malacia and Christian Eriksen all remain out while Mason Mount and Raphael Varane are doubts. Amad Diallo is back in training and could make the bench.
Bournemouth: The Cherries will be without Lloyd Kelly, Tyler Adams, Max Aarons, Alex Scott, Ryan Fredericks, Emiliano Marcondes and Darren Randolph for their trip to Manchester, with Andoni Iraola unlikely to change up the team too much following good results.
Manchester United v Bournemouth predicted line-ups
Manchester United (4-2-3-1): Onana; Dalot, Maguire, Shaw, Reguilon; McTominay, Mainoo; Rashford, Fernandes, Garnacho; Hojlund
Bournemouth (4-2-3-1): Neto; Smith, Zabarnyi, Senesi, Kerkez; Cook, Christie; Semenyo, Kluivert, Tavernier; Solanke
Best bet for Manchester United v Bournemouth:
Manchester United and both teams to score
1pt 15-8 bet365, BoyleSports
Verdict by Jamie Griffith
Sheffield United v Brentford predictions
Chris Wilder’s return as Sheffield United manager led to an improved defensive display against Liverpool on Wednesday evening, although the rock-bottom Blades still managed only one shot on target in a 2-0 defeat.
Wilder may demand a more positive approach against their latest Bramall Lane visitors Brentford, but his side are nursing a number of injuries and suspensions so won’t relish the three-day turnaround.
The Bees have their own injury concerns ahead of this trip to Yorkshire with leading scorer Bryan Mbeumo, who has carried the attacking baton with Ivan Toney suspended, a notable absentee.
That is enough to swerve the odds-on quotes surrounding Brentford, especially given they have won only twice from seven away games, scoring just eight goals.
So with both sides potentially depleted, and for one way or another lacking a cutting edge, under 2.5 goals is the way to go. That is a bet that has done the business for bettors in three of Brentford’s last six away league games.
Sheffield United v Brentford team news
Sheffield United: Oli McBurnie and Oliver Norwood are suspended while George Baldock, Chris Basham, Rhian Brewster, Tom Davies, Daniel Jebbison, John Egan and Rhys Norrington-Davies are missing through injury.
Brentford: Christian Norgaard returns from suspension but the Bees could be missing up to nine players with Bryan Mbeumo joining Kristoffer Ajer, Nathan Collins, Rico Henry, Aaron Hickey and Kevin Schade on the sidelines. Josh Dasilva is a doubt while Mathias Jensen must be assessed.
Sheffield United v Brentford predicted line-ups
Sheffield United (3-4-1-2): Foderingham; Robinson, Ahmedhodzic, Trusty; Bogle, Souza, Hamer, Brooks; McAtee; Archer, Osula.
Brentford (4-3-3): Flekken; Roerslev, Mee, Pinnock, Janelt; Onyeka, Yarmolyuk, Jensen; Ghoddos, Maupay, Wissa.
Best bet for Sheffield United v Brentford:
Under 2.5 goals
1pt 17-20 bet365, Hills
Verdict by Aaron Ashley
Wolves v Nottingham Forest predictions
The pressure is well and truly on Nottingham Forest manager Steve Cooper to pick up a positive result after Wednesday’s 5-0 humiliation at Fulham extended their losing sequence in the Premier League to four.
The Tricky Trees have won only one of their 11 league games since the beginning of September and defeat at Wolves would surely be the final nail in Cooper’s coffin.
But with star striker Taiwo Awoniyi sidelined and an away record that reads one win, one draw and six defeats, it’s hard to promote their prospects against a much-improved Wolves at Molineux.
Home is where the heart is for Gary O'Neil’s side who are now unbeaten in five league games on their own patch following Tuesday’s hard-fought 1-0 victory over Burnley.
That rich vein of form also features the prized scalps of Manchester City and Tottenham, as well as draws with Aston Villa and Newcastle, so they should be up to to adding to the gloom of Forest.
Wolves v Nottingham Forest team news
Wolves: Goalkeeper Jose Sa is expected to return having missed midweek’s win over Burnley. Rayan Ait-Nouri must be assessed but Pedro Neto, Jonny and Joseph Hodge remain sidelined.
Nottingham Forest: Top scorer Taiwo Awoniyi and Willy Boly are both set to miss out. Steve Cooper may ring the changes after Wednesday’s heavy defeat away at Fulham.
Wolves v Nottingham Forest predicted line-ups
Wolves (3-5-2): Sa; Kilman, Dawson, Toti; Semedo, Bellegarde, Lemina, Gomes, Bueno; Hwang, Cunha.
Nottingham Forest (4-3-2-1): Vlachodimos; Aina, Felipe, Murillo, Toffolo; Mangala, Sangare, Danilo; Elanga, Gibbs-White; Wood.
Best bet for Wolves v Nottingham Forest:
Wolves
2pts 17-20 bet365, Betfair
Verdict by Aaron Ashley
Published on 8 December 2023inPremier League
Last updated 16:21, 8 December 2023
