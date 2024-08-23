Premier League predictions, football betting tips and free bets for Saturday's 3pm kick-offs

When to bet

All matches kick-off at 3pm on Saturday

Best bets

Tomas Soucek to score at any time vs Crystal Palace

1pt 7-1 bet365

Fulham to beat Leicester

2pts 5-6 Betfair, Hills

Phil Foden to assist at any time vs Ipswich

1pt 12-5 bet365

Draw in Southampton vs Nottingham Forest

1pt 5-2 Hills

Tottenham-Tottenham double result

1pt 6-5 bet365

Saturday's Premier League 3pm predictions

Crystal Palace vs West Ham predictions

Crystal Palace thumped West Ham 5-2 during their golden run of form at the end of last season and another entertaining encounter between the London rivals is expected at Selhurst Park.

Palace lost 2-1 at Brentford in their opener while the Hammers went down by the same scoreline at home to Aston Villa.

West Ham conceded 13 goals in their last three Premier League away games under David Moyes and Julen Lopetegui's back four at Palace could contain three summer signings: Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Max Kilman and Jean-Clair Todibo.

Fellow new boys Guido Rodriguez, Niclas Fullkrug and Crysencio Summerville will also be hoping for an opportunity to impress but one of the stalwarts of the Moyes era is an eyecatching price to score at any time.

Tomas Soucek may feel he owes his team a goal after missing a sitter against Villa and the Czech Republic midfielder had five attempts in the opening game.

He scored seven league goals last term, also finding the net in his last three Euro 2024 qualifying appearances, and he could contribute to a high-scoring contest.

Crystal Palace vs West Ham team news

Crystal Palace: Matheus Franca is Palace's only injury absentee but winger Jordan Ayew and defender Joachim Andersen are nearing exits and will not feature.

West Ham: Midfielder Edson Alvarez may return to the squad and Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Niclas Fullkrug are set to make their first starts.

Crystal Palace vs West Ham predicted line-ups

Crystal Palace (3-4-2-1): Henderson; Richards, Lerma, Guehi; Munoz, Wharton, Doucoure, Mitchell; Kamada, Eze; Mateta

West Ham (4-2-3-1): Areola; Wan-Bissaka, Todibo, Kilman, Emerson; Rodriguez, Soucek; Bowen, Paqueta, Kudus; Fullkrug

Crystal Palace vs West Ham key stat

Five of West Ham's last six league matches have featured over 3.5 goals

Best bet for Crystal Palace vs West Ham :

Tomas Soucek to score at any time

1pt 7-1 bet365

Verdict by James Milton

Fulham vs Leicester predictions

Fulham did the double over Leicester in 2022-23 and they can take another three points off the promoted Foxes at Craven Cottage.

Leicester fought back well to claim a 1-1 draw at home to Tottenham on Monday, when Jamie Vardy missed a great chance to seal victory for last season's Championship winners.

But Fulham were competitive in their opening fixture against Manchester United, who survived some nervy moments against the Cottagers before Joshua Zirkzee scored the only goal of the game in the 87th minute.

Fulham's nine home league wins last season included 5-0 routs of Nottingham Forest and West Ham, 3-0 victories over Brighton and Tottenham and a well-deserved 2-1 success against runners-up Arsenal on New Year's Eve.

Classy signings Sander Berge and Emile Smith Rowe are set to make their home debuts and Fulham should be encouraged by the number of chances Tottenham created in the first half against Leicester.

Marco Silva's men were sloppy in the final third at Old Trafford but they appeal at a shade of odds-on to see off this season's first visitors to Craven Cottage.

Fulham vs Leicester team news

Fulham: Marco Silva has stated Sander Berge is not ready to start just yet but he should be among the substitutes.

Leicester: Patson Daka and Conor Coady are sidelined and Luke Thomas and Jamie Vardy will be assessed. New signing Oliver Skipp is available.

Fulham vs Leicester predicted line-ups

Fulham (4-2-3-1): Leno; Tete, Diop, Bassey, Robinson; Pereira, Lukic; Traore, Smith Rowe, Iwobi; Muniz

Leicester (4-2-3-1): Hermansen; Justin, Faes, Vestergaard, Kristiansen; Winks, Ndidi; Fatawu, Buonanotte, Decordova-Reid; Vardy

Fulham vs Leicester key stat

Leicester lost three of their last four Championship away games by a 1-0 scoreline

Best bet for Fulham vs Leicester :

Fulham to win

2pts 5-6 Betfair, Hills

Verdict by James Milton

Manchester City vs Ipswich predictions

Ipswich held their own in their opening 2-0 defeat to Liverpool, showing glimpses of quality in their occasional forays forward, but they could be in for a rude awakening at the home of a Manchester City side targeting a fifth consecutive Premier League title.

Liverpool beat Ipswich by exploiting their biggest weakness and a tactician as clever as Pep Guardiola will not pass up the opportunity to do the same.

Both of the Reds' goals came down the Tractor Boys' left side where Leif Davis, for all his attacking talent, can be exposed defensively.

Ipswich trialled a back five in pre-season and could switch to that system for their daunting trip to the Etihad, but even that change may not be enough to protect their left-back from the champions'' numerous attacking stars.

Savinho looked lively on his debut but may not be fit enough to start, so PFA Player of the Year Phil Foden could start on the right for City.

Davis may struggle against the talented England star and the Citizens will look to get their creative spark on the ball at every opportunity.

Foden registered an assist every 87.5 minutes in his appearances against promoted sides last term and could provide plenty of chances for the likes of Erling Haaland as the champions look to put Ipswich to the sword at the Etihad.

Manchester City vs Ipswich team news

Manchester City: Savinho is back in training but may not be fit enough to start while Rodri remains a doubt and Oscar Bobb is out. Ilkay Gundogan could feature after rejoining the champions on Friday.

Ipswich: Loanee Kalvin Phillips is ineligible to face his parent club while Wes Burns has joined Nathan Broadhead and George Hirst on the sidelines. Goalkeeper Arijanet Muric is back in training.

Manchester City vs Ipswich predicted line-ups

Manchester City (4-2-3-1): Ederson; Lewis, Akanji, Dias, Gvardiol; Silva, Kovacic; Foden, De Bruyne, Doku; Haaland

Ipswich (3-4-2-1): Walton; Tuanzebe, Wolfenden, Greaves; Johnson, Morsy, Luongo, Davis; Hutchinson, Chaplin; Delap

Manchester City vs Ipswich key stat

Manchester City are unbeaten in 30 home Premier League matches, winning 24 times.

Best bet for Manchester City vs Ipswich :

Phil Foden to assist at any time

1pt 12-5 bet365

Verdict by Jamie Griffith

Southampton vs Nottingham Forest predictions

Southampton will hope that they don't end up ruing their opening defeat at Newcastle come the end of the season because they really should have taken at least a point away from St James' Park last week.

The Saints racked up 19 shots, commanded 77 per cent of possession and had a man advantage on Tyneside for over an hour following Fabian Schar's controversial red card, yet they returned home empty-handed as some poor finishing cost them.

Russell Martin will be keen to build on that performance in front of a home crowd at St Mary's but Saints may find themselves frustrated once more.

Their opponents Nottingham Forest opened up with a solid 1-1 draw against a talented Bournemouth side and the Tricky Trees will be feeling confident they can earn at least point, having taken six off the Saints the last time the two teams were in the top flight two seasons ago.

The Reds earned seven points from their three trips to the promoted clubs last term and could continue that trend by holding Saints to a draw on the south coast.

Southampton vs Nottingham Forest team news

Southampton: Gavin Bazunu is out and Kamaldeen Sulemana, Adam Lallana and Ross Stewart are doubts. New signings Cameron Archer, Lesley Ugochukwu and Mateus Fernandes should be among the substitutes.

Nottingham Forest: Nikola Milenkovic is available to make his Forest debut after serving a cross-league suspension and could be joined in the starting line-up by loan recruit Alex Moreno. Danilo has been sidelined with a fractured ankle.

Southampton vs Nottingham Forest predicted line-ups

Southampton (3-5-2): McCarthy; Harwood-Bellis, Bednarek, Stephens; Sugawara, Smallbone, Downes, Aribo, Walker-Peters; Armstrong, Brereton Diaz

Nottingham Forest (4-2-3-1): Sels; Williams, Milenkovic, Murillo, Moreno; Yates, Sangare; Elanga, Gibbs-White, Hudson-Odoi; Wood

Southampton vs Nottingham Forest key stat

Nottingham Forest won two and drew one of their three away matches against the three promoted sides last term.

Best bet for Southampton vs Nottingham Forest :

Draw

1pt 5-2 Hills

Verdict by Jamie Griffith

Tottenham vs Everton predictions

Both Ange Postecoglou and Sean Dyche will be looking for a reaction after opening-weekend disappointments.

Postecoglou's Spurs were held to a 1-1 draw at Leicester while Everton were thrashed 3-0 by Brighton – but it is the Australian who may get the biggest response when the two meet in north London.

Tottenham looked short of ideas at the King Power on Monday but they should fare better on home soil, where they have won ten of their last 14 matches.

And if the Lilywhites were lacking in inventiveness in their opener then the Toffees displayed none whatsoever as they were utterly dominated by Brighton and managed just a single shot on target.

With Heung-Min Son and James Maddison in their ranks, Spurs always pose a threat and they could run the show from start to finish against a depleted Everton outfit who are without most of their defenders and have just 14 first-team players available.

Tottenham roared into a two-goal lead after just 18 minutes before holding on in last season's corresponding fixture and another strong first-half showing could again lay the groundwork for three points on Saturday.

Tottenham vs Everton team news

Tottenham: Yves Bissouma is back but may miss out to Archie Gray. Rodrigo Bentancur is out due to concussion protocols while Dominic Solanke has been sidelined with an ankle injury.

Everton: The Toffees have just 14 first-team players available. Ashley Young is suspended, Nathan Patterson and Jarrad Branthwaite are injured and Seamus Coleman, James Tarkowski and James Garner are all doubts.

Tottenham vs Everton predicted line-ups

Tottenham (4-3-3): Vicario; Porro, Romero, Van de Ven, Udogie; Sarr, Gray, Maddison; Johnson, Richarlison, Son

Everton (4-4-1-1): Pickford; Holgate, Keane, O'Brien, Mykolenko; Harrison, Iroegbunam, Gueye, McNeil; Doucoure; Calvert-Lewin

Tottenham vs Everton key stat

Tottenham have won ten of their last 14 home matches.

Best bet for Tottenham vs Everton :

Tottenham-Tottenham double result

1pt 6-5 bet365

Verdict by Jamie Griffith

Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.